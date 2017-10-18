Security man guns down suspected robber at Gomoa

A suspected armed robber of about 29 years, has been shot dead by a security guard stationed at a GOIL Filling Station at Gomoa Buduata Junction in the Central Region.

According to the Police, the deceased, a with an unidentified accomplice, attacked the filling station on Tuesday at about 8:00pm, armed with a knife and a locally manufactured pistol.

After robbing two attendants of their mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money, one of the robbers escorted one of the attendants into the station’s main office where the mobile phone of the security officer was also seized.

The Police’s statement explained that, after the robber had left the office to join his colleague outside, the security man shot one of them through the glass door with his pump action gun.

The injured robber was later found dead in a bush about twenty metres away from the station.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at a mortuary, while his accomplice is currently on the run.

Meanwhile, the police have taken the fingerprints and photos of the deceased to help in their investigations.

Fuel stations suffer a lot of robbery cases, with those in mostly isolated areas often targeted.

–

By: Joseph Ackon Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana