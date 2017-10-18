NPP youth lock up School Feeding office in Tamale

Otiko Afisa Djaba tasting a meal under the GSFP.

A pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth group at Aboabo, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region, calling itself the Burma Camp Youth Wing, has vowed never to unlock the Northern Regional Secretariat of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, (GSFP).

The group on Monday October 16, 2017, chased out the Regional Coordinator and staff, and locked up the offices over what they call unfair allocation of schools in the region to caterers.

The group’s Chairman, Mohammed Kamil, in a Citi News interview, accused the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, of hijacking the allocation exercise.

He posited that, she allocated five schools each to her cronies, and also designated them as monitors.

This, according to Mohammed Kamil, has created tension in the region, hence the group’s action.

He served notice that, the group will not back-down until the allocations are reversed to cater for other applicants.

“A lot of people in the party have issues with the school feeding programme especially how it was distributed in the region. We heard that most of them are beneficiaries as well as monitors. One person can have about six schools to supply food or to feed, and there are other party members who have nothing, and that is why we came out and locked up the place.”

“…So there is no way we can sit down and fold our hands, and allow such things to continue. We are going to keep the office locked until our purpose is served.”

Mohammed Kamil fumed, saying,”Our purpose is that, they should redistribute the school feeding programme so that no one should be a beneficiary and at the same time a monitor.”

The school feeding programme is largely used as an avenue to reward party cronies.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana