MTN commits to customer satisfaction

Ghana’s leading Telecom Operator, MTN, has reiterated its commitment to uphold customer satisfaction in its operations.

According to officials, the company has come this far because of the contribution customers have made for the past years, indicating that it was necessary to place more value on them.

MTN as part of activities marking the annual celebration of their customers in the Ashanti Region, which is popularly called Ashanti fest, organized a health walk and medical screening exercise for about 5,000 residents in the region including its customers.

A team of medical personnel from a private hospital in Kumasi, screened participants with conditions such as blood pressure, malaria, diabetes and anaemia.

Speaking at the event, Head of Technical Department, MTN Northern Business District, Charles Osei Akoto, said the company cherishes its customers, and will do more to help them live a better life.

He indicated that, MTN was not only focusing on profit-making, whiles forgetting about the welfare of the customers who support the growth of the brand.

The customer celebration event he said, had also focused on organizing sporting activities as a way of providing leisure for them.

Participants who joined the walk, went through principal streets in the metropolis, including Nhyiaeso through to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), to the Cocobod road in Adum to Asafo, and finally at ended at the Heroes Park near the Calvary Methodist Church close to the Kumasi Sports stadium.

By: Hafiz Tijani/Citifmonline.com/Ghana