Kukuo ‘witches’ camp cries over delayed LEAP support

Inmates of the Kukuo alleged witches camp and their caregivers totaling 190, are unhappy at the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region, about the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection’s suspension of cash transfers to them under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.

As a pro-poor government programme, a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, proposed the registration of all alleged witches in the Northern Region as beneficiaries of the LEAP programme.

Lately, Executive Director of Women and Child Rights advocacy Non-Governmental Organization called Songtaba, Hajia Lamnatu Adam, revealed that not all inmates of the five alleged witches’ camps in the Northern Region are benefiting from the LEAP programme.

Addressing a workshop in Tamale,dubbed, “Working with alleged witches,” the Nanumba South District Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Abdul Rashid Ziblim, revealed that majority of the beneficiaries particularly those at the Kukuo alleged witches camp are yet to receive their grants.

He described the situation as worrisome, against the backdrop that the LEAP programme remains the beneficiaries major source of livelihood.

Abdul Rashid Ziblim passionately appealed to the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba, to fix the problem, saying, “If you reintegrate someone wherever he or she finds himself or herself, he or she can still have access to the funds because it on Ezwich.”

“Reintegrating someone and even denying him or her this cash is even bringing more pressure and creating more vulnerability in the system.”

Songtaba’s Executive Director, Hajia Lamnatu Adam, said the workshop sought to mobilize and build the alleged witches’ confidence to engage stakeholders on their situation, and to reinforce calls for reintegration and closure of the camps.

“The aim is to empower these women to live lives of dignity to enjoy their basic rights and participation in decision making in a violence free environment.”

Touching on short-term measures, she explained that “The workshop is to increase awareness of the women on their rights, advocate for district assemblies’ budget to be responsive to the social needs of the camps. Also it is to build the confidence of the regional network of the alleged witches to adequately engage government and traditional authority.”

She raised challenges associated with attempts to disband and reintegrate the alleged witches.

“There is still a mixed feeling about the reintegration of alleged witches. Belief in superstition is high, hence the inability of women to report abuse and violation of their rights to the appropriate authorities.”

“The reintegration process is cumbersome, and requires a lot of travelling, and cost no clear law or provision specifically to deal with witchcraft allegations against women who can’t mobilize the items for pacification of the gods.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana