Digital Property Addressing System will be sustained – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said his government will commit all the necessary resources to ensure that the country’s digital property addressing system is sustained.

Speaking at the launch of the Digital Property Addressing System, code-named Ghana Post GPA in Accra on Wednesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said the introduction of the technology will promote effective governance and enable government agencies in security and health to promptly respond to Ghanaians when called upon.

“Law enforcement agencies can easily access address more effectively in order to deal with crime. Health, fire and ambulance services can effectively identify property locations in order to save lives at a faster rate. We should soon enjoy the advantage of having all security and emergency services responding to situations in an effective and timely manner to provide critical security and first aid… I can assure all Ghanaians that my government will provide the leadership necessary for such innovation to be sustainable,” he said.

The system, known as the Ghana Post GPS, provides a unique address database of a precise location of properties to make finding locations easy.

Akufo-Addo said the system will help in the government’s implementation of the National ID card which takes off in November.

“One cannot obtain the Ghana card without an address. When the registration commences in November, it is my expectation that all individuals and [properties will be able to obtain their own unique addresses as we strive to build a credible national address register,” he said.

“Today marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. We are launching a solution to our locations and addressing problems…This will ultimately, change the way we do business. The project born from a partnership of the Ministry of Communications and Ghana Post, will give the country a trustworthy database of addressing,” he added.

The Digital Property Addressing System, which was designed by Ghanaian information technology firm, Vokacom at a cost of $2.5 million, will provide an effective means of addressing every location and place in the country, using an information technology application.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana