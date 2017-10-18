Digital property addressing system to formalize economy – Ghana Post

Processes to formalize Ghana’s economy have been given a great boost following the launch of the digital property addressing system in Accra on Wednesday.

This is the belief of the management of Ghana Post, who are partnering a Ghanaian company, Vodakom, and the Ministry of Communications to roll out the system, known as Ghana Post GPS.

The newwhich generates unique postcodes to identify various locations in the country, gives the “business [Ghana Post] the opportunity to easily reach all Ghanaians and connect with all government agencies and other corporate networks.”

Ghana Post in a statement copied to citifmonline.com, said the development will “transform and formalize the economy.”

“The National Identification Project is the second most important process of formalizing the economy. The digital addresses is a key requirement during registration of citizens and residents…Digital Addressing will now be the single most important tool for all citizens to locate government departments, business partners, friends, and relatives accurately and quickly. This new addressing system will change the way we do things forever, and will therefore lead to a formalized economy as well as change the entire business landscape,” Ghana Post said.

President Akufo-Addo at the launch said, the government is committed to ensuring that the system is sustained and serves its purpose in enhancing business operations, and facilitating the delivery of essential health and security services across the country.

The management of Ghana Post said every location in the country had been addressed digitally with unique codes.

“The Addressing system is nationally integrated, and it will house a comprehensive database of all properties in the country.”

“The new Post Code Range is based on the regional telephone codes used by the erstwhile Post & Telecommunications, where 02 was for Greater Accra, 05 for Ashanti and 09 for Volta, etc. Ghana Post by this has set the stage for commercial focus for the country.”

“The location system comes with all the necessary security protections including but not limited to a privacy policy protected by the Data Protection Act 843, fortified architecture, various access level controls, and an inter-ministerial data privacy committee that will monitor and ensure the security of the entire system,” it said.

The management of Ghana Post further urged the public to patronize its services as it works to bring “efficient product and services to the doorstep of Ghanaians through the digital addressing system.”

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana