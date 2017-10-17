Tiger Woods ‘can do as much as he needs to do’

Tiger Woods has been cleared by his doctor to hit golf shots at full power as the 14-time major winner continues his comeback from back surgery.

Woods, 41, is recovering from a fourth back operation in the last three years and has not played since withdrawing from February’s Dubai Desert Classic.

On Sunday, the American posted a video on Twitter hitting a driver, with the caption “Making progress”.

“He can do as much as he needs to do,” said his agent Mark Steinberg.

Woods had back fusion surgery in April and last month admitted he may never return to competitive golf.

His long-time agent Steinberg said the former world number one is being careful not to rush his comeback.

“He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed,” Steinberg told ESPN. “Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way.”

The three-time Open champion has not won a tournament since 2013, while his drought in the majors stretches back to 2008.

In August, Woods pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence after being found asleep at the wheel, but agreed to enter a rehabilitation programme that would see the charge dropped later this year.

Source: BBC