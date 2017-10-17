Steve Polack unsure of Kotoko future

Steve Polack

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Steve Polack, has said the club has yet to re-open contract renewal talks with him as he enters the final days of his 6-month contract.

The English man replaced Croatian trainer Zdravko Logarusic in May, and has steered the club to president’s cup glory, a 4th place finish in the league, and the final of the FA Cup to be played this month.

The former King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea trainer was handed a short-term contract until the end of the 2016/2017 Ghana premier league season.

Asked to clarify his contract situation at the club, Polack confirmed the FA Cup final against Hearts of Oak in Tamale would be his last game as a Kotoko coach, as the club is yet to speak to him about an extension.

“My contract is till the end of the season. I’ve heard rumours that they want me to stay, but at the moment there’s been no negotiation so the ball is in their court.

“The FA Cup final will be my last game,” he said.

Kotoko face Accra Hearts of Oak on October 29 in the FA Cup final in Tamale.

By: Fentuo Tahiru/citifmonline.com/Ghana