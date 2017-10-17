Soybean conference held at Nyankpala

The third annual Ghana Soybean Kick-Off event that showcases the latest advances in Soybean development in Africa, has been held with a call on the USAID through its Feed the Future programme, to expand its research on Soybean development in Ghana.

Dubbed: “Showcasing Innovations and Technologies to Improve Soybean Yields”, it is the only Soybean dedicated forum in Ghana, that brings together the public and private sector players to discuss critical challenges and opportunities within the Soybean value chain.

According to Deputy Director of the Savanna Agriculture Research Institute (SARI), of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Dr. Roger Kanton, the USAID Feed the Future programme research on Soybean has been on a limited and a prioritized scale.

He nonetheless commended the USAID Feed the Future programme for its research on Soybean development in Northern Ghana, and believes upscaling the project to cover several communities could improve the living standards of beneficiary farmers and other stakeholders within the value chain

The event organized by the Catholic Relief Services, SARI, and the World Food Programme, showcased the latest advances in Soybean development in Africa.

Over 200 participants including processing firms, industrialists, farmers and other soybean value chain stakeholders and development organizations attended the event.

The USAID Food Security Specialist, Ms. Grace Sebugah, said through Feed the Future, USAID partners with the government of Ghana, and research institutions including SARI, to improve Soybean breeding, production and utilization.

The participants were taken through a tour of Soybean farms where diverse trials of soil pH correction, weed control, production input packages and seeding density are being conducted.

Also, they saw new high-yielding locally adapted ready to be released Soybean varieties, and learnt more about soil fertility testing, as well as demonstrations of the latest innovations in small scale mechanization.

Meanwhile, there were also exhibitions of diverse products from Soybean, which serves as a raw material beyond food.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana