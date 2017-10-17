Free SHS: Continuing students refuse to pay fees [Report]

File photo

Some continuing students in some Senior High Schools who feel left out of the Free SHS policy have resorted to defaulting in paying their fees.

This according to some heads, is making the running of schools difficult.

Under the Free SHS policy, the government is footing all the bills of form one students which includes serving day students one hot meal a day.

The policy, however leaves out continuing students.

This issue and other teething challenges of the program, came up during Parliament’s Education Committee’s visit to some Senior High Schools in Accra.

Citi News’ Caleb Kudah was on the visit.

The report is below