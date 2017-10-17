Fix street lights on major roads to reduce accidents

Transport operator, VIP Jeoun Transport Ltd, has urged government to introduce a deliberate policy that will ensure that street lights are fixed on major road networks of the country in order to reduce the numerous fatal accidents in the country.

“We need to have a policy towards street lightening on all our highways. That will be one of the key things to be done to reduce accidents on our roads. Most of our roads do not have good lighting system, and so, at any point in time that the weather changes, accidents are likely to occur. So government must start implementing policies to address it. For example, solar lights can be fixed on all the major roads,” Nelson Attipoe, Business Transformation Manager, VIP Premium, said at the launch of the VIP Premium Service in Kumasi last Friday.

Also commenting on some of the challenges transport operators are currently facing, Dennis Kusi, Operations Manager, VIP, urged government to reduce taxes and duties on imported buses, as the current tax regime is taking a toll on their operations.

“We want government to reduce the taxes for us, especially on our importation of buses and importationof spare parts. The duties and taxes we pay at the ports are too high so we want government to cut it down for us, so that we can import more buses and spare parts to address the transportation challenges we have in the country,” he said.

Mr. Kusi further assured that, VIP will continue to offer quality services that will ensure passenger safety during their travel.

About VIP Premium Service

Some of the benefits the Premium Service will make available for commuters that cannot be found in the regular VIP buses include: free WiFi services, no luggage charges of up to 30kg load, breakfast and refreshment, an executive waiting area, mobile money services, and night police escort which will soon be introduced.

With the VIP Premium Service, the bus will set off each day—Monday to Saturday— at 10:00am and 12 noon, and Sunday at 2:00pm from the Asokwa Shell (KFC) opposite the Kumasi City Mall to the Airport Shell, close to the Kotoka International Airport.

This follows the successful launch of the same service from Accra to Kumasi in March this year.

Commenting on the partnership, Jerry Boachie-Danquah, VIVO Ghana Marketing Manager, said the collaboration between his outfit and VIP is an attestation that the two companies believe in offering quality products and service to clients.

He also assured customers that Shell will maintain its standard of offering quality fuels to clients at best and competitive prices.

“Shell is committed to providing value for our customers by providing long-lasting fuels in full quantity and at best prices,” he said.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana