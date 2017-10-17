Fire Service lauds Marwako for quick action on gas leak

The Ghana National Fire Service has commended management of Mawarko Restaurant for their swift action that prevented a near fire disaster on Monday.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, Prince Billy Anaglate, said the management acted smartly by quickly calling upon the GNFS to handle the situation after a leakage on one of its cylinders was detected.

Panic waves ran through La in Accra following news of a gas leakage at the La branch of the Marwako Restaurant.

Citi News gathered that one of the three gas cylinders belonging to the restaurant had been perforated and had its gas content leak.

Staff of the restaurant who were on their regular morning safety checks detected the leakage and informed management who invited the Fire Service to address the situation.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of GNFS, Prince Billy Anaglate, told Citi News in an earlier interview that the Fire Service was informed of the situation at about 10:30 am, and a team was swiftly dispatched to the scene to address the problem.

He said one of the restaurant’s cylinders appeared to have been perforated from beneath it, hence the leakage.

He said personnel in few minutes successfully cooled the temperature of the cylinder before diffusing the gas in it.

Speaking later on Eyewitness News, he said “We need to commend Marwako for a quick response. Immediately they saw and realized it was a leakage, they called on the fire service and within minutes we were there to address the issue… Even in our individual homes, if there is any danger or a situation that needs the Fire Service to be there; a fire outbreak, building collapse and so on, you have to quickly call us. It is important that you call us in a good time so that we can quickly come in and whatever that could have been a disaster, will be prevented,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of Marketing and Communications for Marwako Restaurant, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, said that business which was suspended due to the situation will resume on Tuesday.

He also entreated companies to equip their staff with fire safety skills and knowledge, while adhering to the Fire Service’s safety regulations for companies to avoid fire outbreaks.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana