Fire guts Walewale District Hospital pharmacy

Bystanders rallied to keep a fire outbreak at the pharmacy unit of the Walewale District Hospital in the Northern Region under control.

The fire service had been called to attend to the fire, and it took them about 30 minutes to get to the scene, but bystanders tried their best to keep the fire from spreading until fire service personnel arrived.

The fire, which started around 9:00 am on Monday, is the second fire incident at the facility in the last two months, according to a journalist in Walewale, Yussifu Mashoud.

Yussifu Mashoud noted to Citi News that, when the fire started, “fortunately there were a lot of women at the health insurance office, which is close by [to the pharmacy unit], and they supported by getting enough water, and the men also came together to see how best they could deal with the fire.”

Whilst that fire was happening, the bystanders were trying their “possible best to get in touch with the fire service so that they could get to solve the problem,” he said.

The fire service later came in and ensured that “other parts of the building that were not touched [by the fire] were cooled down and some items were brought out of the pharmacy unit.”

The fire service and the team from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), are currently at the scene trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

After people around the scene had decried the fire service’s late response time, the personnel noted that, they had used three minutes to get to scene, and that the call that was placed was on the 192 which goes to the headquarters.

According to them, the call that was placed to them was via the 192 emergency number, which goes to their headquarters in Tamale before alerting them in Walewale.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana