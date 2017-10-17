Afua Nana Kyerewah Ababio wins Citi FM’s Best Boss Promotion

Afua Nana Kyerewah Ababio, Head of Private Banking at The Royal Bank, has been adjudged winner of the Citi FM’s Best Boss Promotion, out of about fifty (50) entries that were received from employees of different companies nominating their bosses.

The promotion, which ran for about two weeks, sought to honour bosses of various institutions and companies.

Listeners of Citi 97.3 FM were asked to send a write-up of not more than 100 words on why their bosses should be celebrated.

In addition to the write-up, the listeners were also asked to add their contact details, the boss’ position and the company’s name.

The station initiated ‘The Best Boss Promotion’ in celebration of the International Boss’ Day which was held on October 16, 2017.

The International Boss’ Day is set aside for employees to thank their bosses for being kind and fair throughout the year.

The day was created for the purpose of strengthening the bond between employers and employees.

The promo gave listeners the opportunity to win daily prizes and an exclusive party for a boss and 30 of their staff.

Afua will be celebrated today [Tuesday], on the Traffic Avenue hosted by Jessica Opare Saforo, ahead of a party to be organised for her and 30 of her staff on 11th November, 2017 at Peduase Valley Resort.

Afua Nana Kyerewah Ababio’s subordinate, who participated in the promotion, described her as “confident, affable, caring, and a generous boss.”

“My department is the most enviable, thanks to the sense of community she’s [Afua Nana Kyerewah Ababio] built in the department. She is our personal groomer. She knows how and when to appreciate and discipline” portions of the letter read.

The Best Boss Promotion is sponsored by Nasco and Nederburg Wine with support from Peduase Valley Resort and Bosphorous Restaurant.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana