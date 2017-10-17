Accra Mall to host first Student Shopping Night

The Accra Mall

One of Ghana’s busiest shopping centers, Accra Mall, will host the country’s first Student Shopping Night on Saturday, 28 October 2017.

The night of shopping and entertainment will include free giveaways, live DJs, games and activations.

This event is open to all students in all tertiary institutions, who are above 18 years.

The students are expected to register at the mall’s website, on www.accramall.com for a discount wristband to gain access to the available discounts on the night.

“Student Shopping Nights are an unmissable retail experience, offering students a night of exclusive discounts & offers from their favourite retailers…Tie this in with entertainments, competitions & giveaways, it creates a unique social environment for students to hang out, have fun, and soak up the atmosphere which makes being a student the best years of your life”Denise Asare, the Marketing Manager of Accra Mall said.

–

By: Godwin Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana