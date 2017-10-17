6 entrepreneurs awarded $124,900 grants by Climate Innovation Centre

Six Cohort One businesses from the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC), have been awarded grants totaling $ 124,900.

The six business owners were awarded the Proof of Concept (PoC) grants, after “a competitive pitching process”, in which various companies present “profitable and locally-appropriate solutions to climate change mitigation and adaptation in Ghana.”

The companies are Alchemy Alternative Energy, Translight Solar, Ghana Bamboo Bikes, DAS Biogas, Global Bamboo and Rasaboat.

With global attention towards climate change and its possible implications growing in recent years, the GCIC supports businesses with the grants to determine the viability of their ideas and models in the context of climate technology development, deployment or transfer.

According to a statement from the Centre, the selected businesses had “demonstrated strong potential to positively impact the environment and their communities, through mitigation and adaptation to identified challenges in waste management, solar energy, energy efficiency and climate-smart agriculture.”

The statement also added that, the disbursement of the funds would begin once the beneficiaries of the grants met certain conditions.

The Centre’s key focus is on businesses operating within the areas of energy efficiency, domestic waste management, solar energy, water supply management and purification, and climate-smart agriculture.

Located on the Ashesi University College Campus in Berekuso, the GCIC currently has 11 entrepreneurs in the incubator, and is in the process of recruiting for Cohort Two entrepreneurs.

The GCIC is part of the World Bank’s Climate Technology Program, and its global network of Climate Innovation Centres, which include centres in the Caribbean, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa, and Vietnam.

Supported by the Governments of Denmark and the Netherlands, the Centre is managed by a consortium led by the Ashesi University College, and includes Ernst & Young, SNV Ghana, and the United Nations University Institute for Natural Resources in Africa.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana