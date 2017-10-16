UDS to introduce new programmes

The University for Development Studies (UDS), will from next academic year (2018/2019), introduce a new faculty and programmes as part of efforts to produce critical human resource for the development of the country.

The new programmes include Bachelor of Dental Surgery, BSc. Health Education and Promotion, BSc. Medical Records and Health Information Systems, BSc. Medical Imaging Technology, BSc. Anaesthesia, BSc. Dietetics, Certificate in law, and Faculty of Geosciences.

Professor Seidu Al-hassan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of UDS, who announced this during the UDS’ 25th matriculation ceremony in Tamale on Friday, said “these programmes have been recommended and approved by the Academic Programmes Committee and the Academic Board for implementation.”

The UDS admitted 7,971 undergraduate applicants out of the total number of 11,531 applicants to pursue various degree programmes at all its four campuses (Tamale, Nyankpala, Navrongo and Wa) for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Professor Al-hassan said, “The University shall continue to mount programmes that are relevant to Ghana’s development aspirations and to the enhancement of quality of the communities.”

He said the UDS’ Parallel Medical Programme would begin in January, 2018, to increase the intake of students to pursue medicine in the country.

He said Management of UDS was committed to students’ welfare, and would continue to improve the conditions in the hostels on the University’s campuses to make life comfortable for students.

Professor Al-hassan called on traditional rulers, opinion leaders and owners of hostel facilities, to take appropriate steps to beef-up security in the private hostels, to ensure safety and security of students and their property, advising students to be security conscious.

Source: GNA