NLA Board urges staff to work hard to grow businesses

The Chairman of the 7-member Board of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Torgbui Nyonyo, has told staff of the National Lottery Authority that the Board is committed to ensuring the achievement of sustainable growth in the lotto business through the practice of good corporate governance.

He emphasized that, attaining departmental and individual set targets, prudent management of resources, and most importantly, staff motivation, are contributory factors to achieving these.

The Chairman, who is also a member of the Council of State, said this when he addressed a staff durbar on Thursday 12th October, 2017 at the Breman Hall of the Authority, after members of the 4th Board of Directors were formally introduced to staff by the Director-General of NLA Kofi Osei-Ameyaw.

The other members are: Mr. Philip Aning, Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Mr. Henry Yentumi, Mrs. Helen Awo Ziwu, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and Ms. Joana Frances Adda.

The Chairman announced that, the Director-General had forwarded outstanding operational, administrative and welfare-related issues that needed urgent attention to the Board.

However, in order to make upright judgements and appropriate decisions, there was need for the 3-month old Board to have some orientation on the institutional background, hence; it has been going through files to be abreast with issues.

Torgbui Nyonyo added that, from the records, staff did not meet their 2016 set targets, a critical determinant for either paying or not paying bonus.

“Administratively, staff do not qualify to earn bonus, however, considering the fact that there was a success in operational excellence, notably an increase in revenue despite the challenging economic environment and unstable electricity supplies amongst others that affected businesses, the Board will approve and payment of 2016 bonus to staff by end of October.”

He was however quick to caution that the 2017 bonus will be paid only upon achievement of set targets.

A good working relationship and commitment to work is a powerful ingredient to corporate successes; the Chairman therefore encouraged management to get closer to staff through informal social activities.

He assured staff that the Board will interact with their counterparts in the other regions.

Reforms

The Chairman hinted that, the Board will introduce reforms in the operations of the lotto business with a view to protecting the public purse, expanding the markets, and also pursue the President’s vision of creating employment and mobilization of lottery funds for national development.

He however noted that they are mindful of the law on causing financial loss to the state, and so all hands must be on deck.

According to some elated staff, this is the second time a Board has been introduced to them.

The first was in 2006 during the Kufuor government, and they see this act as a sign of respect for staff.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana