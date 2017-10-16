Lola Kassim now leads Uber West Africa

Ridesharing app for fast and reliable rides, Uber, has announced Lola Kassim as its new General Manager for West Africa.

Her appointment comes after her predecessor, Ebi Atawodi, was made Product Manager, Global Payments Growth for Uber worldwide.

She worked at McKinsey and Company for three and a half years, before joining Uber. She also worked as a governance adviser with the Liberian Presidency through the Africa Governance Initiative.

“I am immensely pleased to be joining Uber at a pivotal point in the company’s growth and expansion curve. My vision for West Africa, in particular, is to ensure that we are aligned with Uber’s overall objective of creating sustainable, alternative modes of mobility. In addition to creating value for driver-partners and riders, I will also be focused on ensuring that we continue to engage with our key stakeholders and relevant partners with a view to continuing positive impact across West Africa,” Lola said after she was appointed.

“As a company that is deeply committed to diversity and inclusiveness, we are excited to have Lola join the team of other incredible women at Uber who are pushing the envelope towards achieving the global vision of creating value for riders and driver-partners alike. In West Africa, Lola will be supported by a highly skilled and enthusiastic team covering Operations, Communications and Legal and Policy,” said Along Lits, General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Lola Kassim holds a Bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and an MSc from the London School of Economics where she was a Chevening Scholar.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

