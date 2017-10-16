Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara arrives in Ghana today

President Ouattara with President Akufo-Addo

Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, will today [Monday], arrive in Ghana for a two-day working visit.

The visit by the Ivorian President comes barely a month after Ghana emerged victorious in a maritime dispute with Ivory Coast at the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in Germany.

The two countries have already accepted the decision of ITLOS, and have agreed to work towards implementing the judgement.

The two leaders will address a joint press conference after their meeting and sign bilateral agreements as well as inaugurate a joint commission for the implementation of the delimitation of the maritime boundaries of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

The two leaders are also scheduled to discuss issues related to illegal mining popularly called Galamsey.

Police to close specific roads for Ivorian President’s visit

Meanwhile the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, will be closing some roads temporarily in Accra, in anticipation of Mr. Ouattara’s visit.

The roads to be affected by the closures are the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards the Central Business District, Liberation Road towards Central Business District, and the Atta Mills Highway from James Town towards Osu.

The roads will be closed from 11: 00 am and reopened after a scheduled ceremonial procession.

The police will be assisting motorists on alternative routes.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana