Ghana’s corruption laws not punitive enough – Prof. Martey

Professor Emmanuel Martey

Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Reverend Professor Martey, has expressed his dissatisfaction with Ghana’s current laws on corruption, saying they are not stringent enough in punishing corrupt persons.

Speaking at a public lecture organized by the Christian Service University in Kumasi, Mr. Martey intimated that, these laws have failed to ensure “severe punishment for culprits” indicted in various scandals over the past years.

Rev. Martey, therefore suggested a review of these laws to curtail what he describes as massive corruption that has engulfed the country.

“The laws in Ghana do not bite hard. Lack of very severe punishment for corrupt offenders encourages further corruption. A mere transfer of culprits to another location with the same job position and the same pay gives free license to continue the practice,” Mr. Martey complained.

A large gov’t means large corruption – Rev. Martey cautions

Prof. Martey also called for a constitutional direction to streamline the size of Governments in the country.

According to him, the large size of Governments has the tendency to breed corrupt appointees.

“A large Government means large corruption. So we should have a constitutional direction. NPP and corruption, I said clearly that what has been proven, the NPP appointees have begun showing signs of corruption.”

He said government must prioritize issues of corruption and ensure a vigorous fight against the menace if positive results are to be seen.

He cited the recent happenings at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), and urged the President to ensure issues about corruption under his administration are dealt with.

The NPP government has so far found itself in two cases of alleged corruption, with the recent one being the allegations of corruption against two deputy chiefs of staff, by musician and NPP sympathizer Kwame A-Plus, as well as the perceived corruption in the sale of contaminated fuel involving BOST.

Perceived corrupt cases under NPP

There has also been perceived corruption in government’s handling of the Ameri Power Deal, in which the same firm that was being questioned over a supposed bloated contract, sponsored a committee from Ghana to Dubai to hold discussions with them.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, was also accused of cronyism by the minority in one of government’s bond issue.

Another major scandal, which many were unhappy with, was the allegations of corruption leveled against Boakye Agyarko, now Energy Minister during his vetting.

He was accused by some minority MPs of seeking to bribe them to enable him sail through his vetting with ease. The matter was later investigated by parliament, but the accusers were supposedly unable to prove their claims.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana