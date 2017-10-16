Final Whistle: Aduana Champions, EPL powerhouses choke, NBA tip-off upon us

Aduana wrap it up

Reaching this milestone will force a smile out of legendary Ghanaian coach Herbert Addo even in his grave, the newly promoted Dormaa based team that he led to a league title at the first time of asking had managed to repeat the dose seven years down the line.

Aduana Stars set themselves the task of building a team composed of the most highly rated players and potential stars on the local scene and placed Yusif Abubakar at the helm of affairs.

The central midfield partnership of Elvis Opoku and Noah Martey whipped up chemistry and magic to dazzle many an opponent on just about every matchday.

The trio of Derek Sasraku,Nathaniel Asamoah and Sam Adams all managed or exceeded the goal mark of five,making Aduana the only team to achieve this feat.

They had a business like attitude about them from matchday one and played every game with a chip on their shoulder,a characteristic perhaps instilled by their narrow miss of glory the previous season when they lost the penultimate game of the season to Wa All Stars.

They defined the phrase “numbers don’t lie with their season as they led the way in goals for all teams with 43 while conceding 21 with just 2 coming at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Now that the championship trophy is safely tucked away in the cabinet the attention turns to the CAF Champions League which they are eligible for by virtue of their status as Champions.

Their first attempt seven years ago ended in a first round exit and they can be pardoned because at the time they were just getting their feet wet as far as top level football was concerned.

They have matured as an organisation and that maturity will be called upon when the continental ship is ready to set sail.

Aduana will have to take critical decisions with regards to improvement of their squad if making it to the business end of the competition is their aim.

Ghana will be watching,but for now lets pop the champagne or better still get some fufu pounding in the background.

EPL Top Guns Choke

The biggest anti-climax of the matchweek was played out by Liverpool and Man United and honestly we should all have seen this coming,purely on the back of what has been served since Mourinho took over at United.

From the neutral’s point of view it must have made painful viewing watching one team pass the ball around diagonally while the other sat back in their own half and watched the seconds tick.

Even the purists will admit that this display was disgusting but nevertheless one side went home happy while the other have managed just one win in 8 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal continued to serve their fans a healthy dose of piss and it doesn’t seem as if that will slow down anytime soon.

To say that the performance against Watford was uninspiring is an understatement even for the regular Arsenal fan who should have become accustomed to them.

Watching the game I cannot help but admit that they deserved every bit of what they got because that Mertesacker goal really came out of nothing and the play was as drab as it gets in the modern game.

No desire,no leadership on the pitch and even the coordinated passing that Arsenal can muster even on their worse day was absent.

A win would have catapulted them into the top four but instead they fluffed it and handed that ticket to Watford.

Chelsea on the other hand are flirting with their own crisis situation as a plethora of injuries and some underwhelming displays has them reeling.

With only 8 matches played the champions have already lost three matches and conceded 8 goals.

Even more daunting is the fact that this latest defeat came at the hands of Crystal Palace,a team that had failed to score in 7 matches and were yet to record a point.

The foundations for defending their crown looks wobbly and I dare say that if they lose another match before December that dream is over.

The NBA wait is almost over

The opening day fixtures are laden with story lines where ever you look with Lebron James set to welcome former teammate now turned rival Kyrie Irving and his Celtics to the Quicken Loans Arena.

This match up enables us to observe at close quarters what sort of leadership Kyrie Irving brings to the table and whether this will be a preview to the conference finals later.

The return of Dwayne Wade to Lebron’s side and what his impact will be will also make for interesting viewing especially on the back of his chaotic season with his home town Chicago Bulls.

Speaking of the Bulls Derek Rose is another element of the Cavs roster that stirs my interest and from what I have witnessed in the scrimmages and preseason games he is getting back to that old Rose that was sure with the handle and fearless on the drive.

His impact however will be heavily dependent on his health.

The Golden State Warriors on the other hand will want to usher in their season opener with more guile and finesse than they did last year when the San Antonio Spurs came to town and run rout much to the dismay of the Oracle Arena crowd.

The Houston Rockets with their renovated back court that includes Chris Paul will be hoping that the championship banner that will be raised to the rafters by the Champions will be the last in a long time to come.

Again this match-up will provide insight into whether the Rockets have indeed become that genuine Championship threat following their off season activities.

The prospects of the Warriors getting better as a team is too scary to fathom but the frenzy the NBA world will be thrown into if the Rockets upset them at the Oracle is even more compelling.

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana

