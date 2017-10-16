Business women gear up for maiden executive Women Network Conference

Hundreds of women leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs have begun securing seats for the maiden Executive Women Network Annual Conference.

The conference slated for October 20th, 2017 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra is under the theme: Rebranding Ghana to drive business growth – the perspective of women leaders.

The theme is a call to action for leadership, across every facet of the economy, to move from rhetoric to action, in rebranding Ghana to attract investment and profitable partnerships.

The conference, which will be chaired by the First Lady, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo will feature distinguished speakers such as David Ofosu-Dorte, Exeutive. Chairman, AB & David, Akua Owusu-Nartey, Regional CEO, Ogilvy Africa, Yoofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) among others.

The conference will feature celebrated business leaders and panel discussants such as Lucy Quist, an international Business leader and Co-founder of EWN, Patience Akyianu, CEO of Barclays Bank Ghana, Professor Robert Hinson from the University of Ghana Business School and Patrick Awuah, Founder and President of Ashesi University.

Other celebrated panelists include Fatima Alimohammed, CEO of African Brand Warrior, Adelaide Ahwireng, CEO of Fio Enterprises,Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse Ltd, Ivy Apea Owusu, CEO of Cirrus Oil, Yvette Atekpe, Regional Managing Director, Internet Solutions Ghana Ltd.

To ensure the young people of Ghana have a stake, a special session will seek the views of millennials in repositioning Ghana for business growth, investment and tourism with panelists including Petra Aba Asamoah, General Manager, Commercial for Media General, Ama K Abrebrese, celebrated TV Host and Actress and Nadia Kuorkor Amasa, A student from Ashesi Unversity.

The conference is the biggest gathering of women leaders in Ghana and presents participants an opportunity to be inspired and empowered to play a key role in rebranding Ghana for business growth.

Tickets for the conference are available at Barclays Bank, Osu branch.

The Executive Women Network (EWN) is a non-profit organization of women in senior management and executive positions in private organizations and women entrepreneurs of well established businesses in Ghana.

For more information on the conference, visit : http://ewntree.com/the-ewn-annual-conference-2017 or call Wendy on 233-561110444.

For all media enquiries contact Upendi PR via email: upendipr@gmail.com

citibusinessnew.com/Ghana