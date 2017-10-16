50 students picked for stage II of Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge

Citi FM has released the list of the top 50 JHS students, who have made it to the next stage of The Literacy Challenge.

This will set the stage for the final level (Level III) of the competition, where the eventual winner wins Ghc10,000. The fifty students are mostly from schools in the Greater Accra Region, and other parts of the country.

Come Saturday, October 21, 2017, each of the top fifty contestants will receive a cash prize of Ghc500, a certificate of participation, and a medal, at the British Council in Accra.

Citi FM launched the nationwide competition on Wednesday July 19, dubbed “The Literacy Challenge”, which seeks to promote and to reward the versatility and intelligence of Ghana’s Junior High School (JHS) students.

The Literacy Challenge also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.

For this competition, contestants wrote an essay on the topic, “Write a letter to the President of Ghana, suggesting to him how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.”

The challenge is aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students, while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.

About the Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge is aimed at recognising and rewarding the efforts of the overall best JHS student, in Ghana.

There are three different levels of the competition. At the first level, participants took part in the essay competition.

At level two, the fifty participants who have been selected will be required to take an Aptitude Test at the British Council in Accra. The number will then further be reduced to ten, for a quiz competition at the third level.

The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Bic Pen, SlydePay, Cowbell and Milky Magic biscuits.

The final event, scheduled for October 28, 2017, will take place at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra.

The 50 names are below:

The Literacy Challenge 2017



Top 50 Essays

[*Names in random selection – not ranked. Final selection by Anis Haffar (GATE Institute, Accra)]

Name Age School/Parent’s Name City/Region 1 Samira Agongo 13 Sarah LarbiObeng

St. Paul’s Lutheran School Accra, Gt. A 2 Asaam Val-Marconi Asaam Mariam

Sap’s School Limited Accra, Gt. A 3 Samuel OpokuBoakye-Yeboah 15 Boakye-Yeboah Samuel KNUST Junior High Sunyani, B.A 4 Louisa Oduro-Koranteng 13 AmaOduro-Koranteng

AmoLarbi Joshua Accra, Gt. A Alsyd Academy 5 Peter AchuemiAchumboro 14 Ernestina Awobsa

Base Ordinance Depot Basic School Accra, Gt. A 6 SaedaAgongo 15 Sarah LarbiObeng

St. Paul’s Lutheran School Accra, Gt. A 7 EwuraOtabil 16 Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A 8 HamdiyaNyabu 14 Charles K. Nyabu

Little Flower School Complex Tamale, N.R 9 Amanda MartekieDarpoh 14 Hagar Darpoh

Child of the Light School Accra, Gt. A 10 LaurelleLaryea 13 Michael and Abigail Adjei

He Reigns Int. School Accra, Gt. A 11 Gladys AyolaAkiwumi Madonna School Koforidua, E.R 12 Abdul MaajidSufian Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A 13 Obey Gadelia Global Evangelical Church Accra, Gt. A 14 Aaron AmarhAshitey AmmishadaiAshitey

Saps School Ltd Accra, Gt. A 15 Hagar Abelumbolga Sacred Heart Junior High School Bolga, U.E 16 Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime Samuel SampanaNachinab

Ringway Estate Basic School Accra, Gt. A Name Age School/Parent’s Name City/Region 17 Priscilla Agyeiwa Abigail Somuah

Brentford Academy Koforidua, E.R 18 Araba NyarkoaAsihene Daniel J. Asihene

King Jesus School Koforidua, E.R 19 Nicole Chinery NafiChinery

Sap’s School Ltd Accra, Gt. A 20 Michael Sampana Gloria Nkrumah

Calvary Baptist Child Development Centre Aburi Akuapem, E.R 21 Maame Safoa Quashie Kofi AduQuarshie

Yahweh International School Accra, Gt. A 22 HawaHarunaAttah Amponsah Daniel

Unique Child School Accra, Gt. A 23 JalomyKlu-Jackson Saka Awulley

Unique Child School Accra, Gt. A 24 Janet Esi Robertson Marc Robertson Accra, Gt. A 25 Abigail Obeng Rev. Nathan ObengAboagye

White Dove School Complex Accra, Gt. A 26 Lloyd Akresi G.K. Akresi

Acropolis Maranatha Academy Accra, Gt. A 27 Erica AsiOcansey Charlotte Anwah

Sap’s School Accra, Gt. A 28 Princess Stephanie Kayode Prince Maxwell Kayode

R.O.S.I.S Complex Tema, Gt. A 29 Grace Ahadjie 13 Kay-Billie-Klaer International School Accra, Gt. A 30 Godwin Ankomah 16 Doris Diaw

Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A 31 KlenamAmeku Divine Ameku

St. Paul’s Lutheran School Accra, Gt. A 32 Peter Gablon David Gablon

Dansoman ‘5’ J.H.S Accra, Gt. A 33 Ethel-Mina Aryee Susana Aryee

Crown Prince Academy Accra, Gt. A 34 GeneviveBudu Barnabas Kwame Budu

Lighthouse Christian Mission School Accra, Gt. A 35 NiiAryeeDromoAryee NaaAryee Theo Aryee

Vine Christian School Accra, Gt. A Name Age School/Parent’s Name City/Region 36 NyameyeAwuramaAmpomaObeng-Akuamoah Pat Obeng-Akumoah

Kay-Billie-Klaer International School Accra, Gt. A 37 Joyce Avadane Regina Atudikor

Providence School Accra, Gt. A 38 Bright AtiwineAbabila Agnes A. Awekeya

University Practice South J.H.S A/B Accra, Gt. A 39 SuzanaSabbathinaMawulaweAwuramaDzietor Comfort Atteley

Kay-Billie-Klaer International School Accra, Gt. A 40 Jessica Nyade Akoto Samuel

Great Achievers Academy Somanya, Gt. A 41 Testimony M.K. Atsu Ethel NimaNyam-Atsu

Oxford Preparatory School Saltpond, C.R 42 Enyonam Sheena Aklabortu Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A 43 KrystynNaaAdotey Bruce Major Christine A. Oko

Christ the King International School Accra, Gt. A 44 MakafuiAdzoAgbelengor Victory Presbyterian Church School Accra, Gt. A 45 Patience Thompson Saka Awulley

Unique Child School Accra, Gt. A 46 Michelle Ayisi Mensah Evelyn Boatey

Christ the King International School Accra, Gt. A 47 Miriam BinarachinWottuomo 12 Agdam International School Wa, U.W 49 Konian Isaac KonlanSambian

Don-Ibu-International School Wa, U.W 50 Jeffrey Lennox Dongyeru Peter NolascoDongyeru

Dan-Ibu International School Wa, U.W

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana