50 students picked for stage II of Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge

Monday, October 16, 2017 11:39 am

literacy-challenge-launch-10

Citi FM has released the list of the top 50 JHS students, who have made it to the next stage of The Literacy Challenge.

This will set the stage for the final level (Level III) of the competition, where the eventual winner wins Ghc10,000. The fifty students are mostly from schools in the Greater Accra Region, and other parts of the country.

Come Saturday, October 21, 2017, each of the top fifty contestants will receive a cash prize of Ghc500, a certificate of participation, and a medal, at the British Council in Accra.

Citi FM launched the nationwide competition on Wednesday July 19, dubbed “The Literacy Challenge”, which seeks to promote and to reward the versatility and intelligence of Ghana’s Junior High School (JHS) students.

The Literacy Challenge also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.

For this competition, contestants wrote an essay on the topic, “Write a letter to the President of Ghana, suggesting to him how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.”

The challenge is aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students, while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.

About the Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge is aimed at recognising and rewarding the efforts of the overall best JHS student, in Ghana.

There are three different levels of the competition. At the first level, participants took part in the essay competition.

At level two, the fifty participants who have been selected will be required to take an Aptitude Test at the British Council in Accra. The number will then further be reduced to ten, for a quiz competition at the third level.

The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Bic Pen, SlydePay, Cowbell and Milky Magic biscuits.

The final event, scheduled for October 28, 2017, will take place at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra.

The 50 names are below: 

The Literacy Challenge 2017

Top 50 Essays

[*Names in random selection – not ranked. Final selection by Anis Haffar (GATE Institute, Accra)]

Name Age School/Parent’s Name City/Region
1 Samira Agongo  

13

 Sarah LarbiObeng
St. Paul’s Lutheran School		 Accra, Gt. A
2 Asaam Val-Marconi Asaam Mariam
Sap’s School Limited		 Accra, Gt. A
3 Samuel OpokuBoakye-Yeboah 15 Boakye-Yeboah Samuel

KNUST Junior High

 Sunyani, B.A
4 Louisa Oduro-Koranteng 13 AmaOduro-Koranteng
AmoLarbi Joshua		 Accra, Gt. A

Alsyd Academy
5 Peter AchuemiAchumboro 14 Ernestina Awobsa
Base Ordinance Depot Basic School		 Accra, Gt. A
6 SaedaAgongo 15 Sarah LarbiObeng
St. Paul’s Lutheran School		 Accra, Gt. A
7 EwuraOtabil 16 Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A
8 HamdiyaNyabu 14 Charles K. Nyabu
Little Flower School Complex		 Tamale, N.R
9 Amanda MartekieDarpoh 14 Hagar Darpoh
Child of the Light School		 Accra, Gt. A
10 LaurelleLaryea 13 Michael and Abigail Adjei
He Reigns Int. School		 Accra, Gt. A
11 Gladys AyolaAkiwumi Madonna School Koforidua, E.R
12 Abdul MaajidSufian Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A
13 Obey Gadelia Global Evangelical Church Accra, Gt. A
14 Aaron AmarhAshitey AmmishadaiAshitey
Saps School Ltd		 Accra, Gt. A
15 Hagar Abelumbolga Sacred Heart Junior High School Bolga, U.E
16 Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime Samuel SampanaNachinab
Ringway Estate Basic School		 Accra, Gt. A
Name Age School/Parent’s Name City/Region
17 Priscilla Agyeiwa Abigail Somuah
Brentford Academy		 Koforidua, E.R
18 Araba NyarkoaAsihene Daniel J. Asihene
King Jesus School		 Koforidua, E.R
19 Nicole Chinery NafiChinery
Sap’s School Ltd		 Accra, Gt. A
20 Michael Sampana Gloria Nkrumah
Calvary Baptist Child Development Centre		 Aburi Akuapem, E.R
21 Maame Safoa Quashie Kofi AduQuarshie
Yahweh International School		 Accra, Gt. A
22 HawaHarunaAttah Amponsah Daniel
Unique Child School		 Accra, Gt. A
23 JalomyKlu-Jackson Saka Awulley
Unique Child School		 Accra, Gt. A
24 Janet Esi Robertson Marc Robertson Accra, Gt. A
25 Abigail Obeng Rev. Nathan ObengAboagye
White Dove School Complex		 Accra, Gt. A
26 Lloyd Akresi G.K. Akresi
Acropolis Maranatha Academy		 Accra, Gt. A
27 Erica AsiOcansey Charlotte Anwah
Sap’s School		 Accra, Gt. A
28 Princess Stephanie Kayode Prince Maxwell Kayode
R.O.S.I.S Complex		 Tema, Gt. A
29 Grace Ahadjie 13 Kay-Billie-Klaer International School Accra, Gt. A
30 Godwin Ankomah 16 Doris Diaw
Solidarity International School		 Accra, Gt. A
31 KlenamAmeku Divine Ameku
St. Paul’s Lutheran School		 Accra, Gt. A
32 Peter Gablon David Gablon
Dansoman ‘5’ J.H.S		 Accra, Gt. A
33 Ethel-Mina Aryee Susana Aryee
Crown Prince Academy		 Accra, Gt. A
34 GeneviveBudu Barnabas Kwame Budu
Lighthouse Christian Mission School		 Accra, Gt. A
35 NiiAryeeDromoAryee NaaAryee Theo Aryee
Vine Christian School		 Accra, Gt. A
Name Age School/Parent’s Name City/Region
36 NyameyeAwuramaAmpomaObeng-Akuamoah Pat Obeng-Akumoah
Kay-Billie-Klaer International School		 Accra, Gt. A
37 Joyce Avadane Regina Atudikor
Providence School		 Accra, Gt. A
38 Bright AtiwineAbabila Agnes A. Awekeya
University Practice South J.H.S A/B		 Accra, Gt. A
39 SuzanaSabbathinaMawulaweAwuramaDzietor Comfort Atteley
Kay-Billie-Klaer International School		 Accra, Gt. A
40 Jessica Nyade Akoto Samuel
Great Achievers Academy		 Somanya, Gt. A
41 Testimony M.K. Atsu Ethel NimaNyam-Atsu
Oxford Preparatory School		 Saltpond, C.R
42 Enyonam Sheena Aklabortu Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A
43 KrystynNaaAdotey Bruce Major Christine A. Oko
Christ the King International School		 Accra, Gt. A
44 MakafuiAdzoAgbelengor Victory Presbyterian Church School Accra, Gt. A
45 Patience Thompson Saka Awulley
Unique Child School		 Accra, Gt. A
46 Michelle Ayisi Mensah Evelyn Boatey
Christ the King International School		 Accra, Gt. A
47 Miriam BinarachinWottuomo 12 Agdam International School Wa, U.W
49 Konian Isaac KonlanSambian
Don-Ibu-International School		 Wa, U.W
50 Jeffrey Lennox Dongyeru Peter NolascoDongyeru
Dan-Ibu International School		 Wa, U.W

 

 

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

