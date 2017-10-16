50 students picked for stage II of Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge

Citi FM has released the list of the top 50 JHS students, who have made it to the next stage of The Literacy Challenge.
This will set the stage for the final level (Level III) of the competition, where the eventual winner wins Ghc10,000. The fifty students are mostly from schools in the Greater Accra Region, and other parts of the country.
Come Saturday, October 21, 2017, each of the top fifty contestants will receive a cash prize of Ghc500, a certificate of participation, and a medal, at the British Council in Accra.
Citi FM launched the nationwide competition on Wednesday July 19, dubbed “The Literacy Challenge”, which seeks to promote and to reward the versatility and intelligence of Ghana’s Junior High School (JHS) students.
The Literacy Challenge also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.
For this competition, contestants wrote an essay on the topic, “Write a letter to the President of Ghana, suggesting to him how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.”
The challenge is aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students, while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.
About the Literacy Challenge
The Literacy Challenge is aimed at recognising and rewarding the efforts of the overall best JHS student, in Ghana.
There are three different levels of the competition. At the first level, participants took part in the essay competition.
At level two, the fifty participants who have been selected will be required to take an Aptitude Test at the British Council in Accra. The number will then further be reduced to ten, for a quiz competition at the third level.
The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Bic Pen, SlydePay, Cowbell and Milky Magic biscuits.
The final event, scheduled for October 28, 2017, will take place at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra.
The 50 names are below:
The Literacy Challenge 2017
Top 50 Essays
[*Names in random selection – not ranked. Final selection by Anis Haffar (GATE Institute, Accra)]
|Name
|Age
|School/Parent’s Name
|City/Region
|1
|Samira Agongo
|
13
|Sarah LarbiObeng
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
|Accra, Gt. A
|2
|Asaam Val-Marconi
|Asaam Mariam
Sap’s School Limited
|Accra, Gt. A
|3
|Samuel OpokuBoakye-Yeboah
|15
|Boakye-Yeboah Samuel
KNUST Junior High
|Sunyani, B.A
|4
|Louisa Oduro-Koranteng
|13
|AmaOduro-Koranteng
AmoLarbi Joshua
|Accra, Gt. A
Alsyd Academy
|5
|Peter AchuemiAchumboro
|14
|Ernestina Awobsa
Base Ordinance Depot Basic School
|Accra, Gt. A
|6
|SaedaAgongo
|15
|Sarah LarbiObeng
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
|Accra, Gt. A
|7
|EwuraOtabil
|16
|Solidarity International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|8
|HamdiyaNyabu
|14
|Charles K. Nyabu
Little Flower School Complex
|Tamale, N.R
|9
|Amanda MartekieDarpoh
|14
|Hagar Darpoh
Child of the Light School
|Accra, Gt. A
|10
|LaurelleLaryea
|13
|Michael and Abigail Adjei
He Reigns Int. School
|Accra, Gt. A
|11
|Gladys AyolaAkiwumi
|Madonna School
|Koforidua, E.R
|12
|Abdul MaajidSufian
|Solidarity International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|13
|Obey Gadelia
|Global Evangelical Church
|Accra, Gt. A
|14
|Aaron AmarhAshitey
|AmmishadaiAshitey
Saps School Ltd
|Accra, Gt. A
|15
|Hagar Abelumbolga
|Sacred Heart Junior High School
|Bolga, U.E
|16
|Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime
|Samuel SampanaNachinab
Ringway Estate Basic School
|Accra, Gt. A
|Name
|Age
|School/Parent’s Name
|City/Region
|17
|Priscilla Agyeiwa
|Abigail Somuah
Brentford Academy
|Koforidua, E.R
|18
|Araba NyarkoaAsihene
|Daniel J. Asihene
King Jesus School
|Koforidua, E.R
|19
|Nicole Chinery
|NafiChinery
Sap’s School Ltd
|Accra, Gt. A
|20
|Michael Sampana
|Gloria Nkrumah
Calvary Baptist Child Development Centre
|Aburi Akuapem, E.R
|21
|Maame Safoa Quashie
|Kofi AduQuarshie
Yahweh International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|22
|HawaHarunaAttah
|Amponsah Daniel
Unique Child School
|Accra, Gt. A
|23
|JalomyKlu-Jackson
|Saka Awulley
Unique Child School
|Accra, Gt. A
|24
|Janet Esi Robertson
|Marc Robertson
|Accra, Gt. A
|25
|Abigail Obeng
|Rev. Nathan ObengAboagye
White Dove School Complex
|Accra, Gt. A
|26
|Lloyd Akresi
|G.K. Akresi
Acropolis Maranatha Academy
|Accra, Gt. A
|27
|Erica AsiOcansey
|Charlotte Anwah
Sap’s School
|Accra, Gt. A
|28
|Princess Stephanie Kayode
|Prince Maxwell Kayode
R.O.S.I.S Complex
|Tema, Gt. A
|29
|Grace Ahadjie
|13
|Kay-Billie-Klaer International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|30
|Godwin Ankomah
|16
|Doris Diaw
Solidarity International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|31
|KlenamAmeku
|Divine Ameku
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
|Accra, Gt. A
|32
|Peter Gablon
|David Gablon
Dansoman ‘5’ J.H.S
|Accra, Gt. A
|33
|Ethel-Mina Aryee
|Susana Aryee
Crown Prince Academy
|Accra, Gt. A
|34
|GeneviveBudu
|Barnabas Kwame Budu
Lighthouse Christian Mission School
|Accra, Gt. A
|35
|NiiAryeeDromoAryee
|NaaAryee Theo Aryee
Vine Christian School
|Accra, Gt. A
|Name
|Age
|School/Parent’s Name
|City/Region
|36
|NyameyeAwuramaAmpomaObeng-Akuamoah
|Pat Obeng-Akumoah
Kay-Billie-Klaer International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|37
|Joyce Avadane
|Regina Atudikor
Providence School
|Accra, Gt. A
|38
|Bright AtiwineAbabila
|Agnes A. Awekeya
University Practice South J.H.S A/B
|Accra, Gt. A
|39
|SuzanaSabbathinaMawulaweAwuramaDzietor
|Comfort Atteley
Kay-Billie-Klaer International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|40
|Jessica Nyade
|Akoto Samuel
Great Achievers Academy
|Somanya, Gt. A
|41
|Testimony M.K. Atsu
|Ethel NimaNyam-Atsu
Oxford Preparatory School
|Saltpond, C.R
|42
|Enyonam Sheena Aklabortu
|Solidarity International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|43
|KrystynNaaAdotey Bruce
|Major Christine A. Oko
Christ the King International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|44
|MakafuiAdzoAgbelengor
|Victory Presbyterian Church School
|Accra, Gt. A
|45
|Patience Thompson
|Saka Awulley
Unique Child School
|Accra, Gt. A
|46
|Michelle Ayisi Mensah
|Evelyn Boatey
Christ the King International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|47
|Miriam BinarachinWottuomo
|12
|Agdam International School
|Wa, U.W
|49
|Konian Isaac
|KonlanSambian
Don-Ibu-International School
|Wa, U.W
|50
|Jeffrey Lennox Dongyeru
|Peter NolascoDongyeru
Dan-Ibu International School
|Wa, U.W
