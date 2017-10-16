50 students picked for stage 2 of Citi FM’s Literacy challenge

Citi FM has released the first list of 50 students who made it to the next stage of the Literacy Challenge.
This will set the stage for the final level of the competition, where the eventual winner gets Ghc10,000. The fifty students are mostly from schools in the Greater Accra Region, and other parts of the country.
Each of the fifty students will receive a cash prize of Ghc500, a certificate of participation, and a medal.Citi FM launched the nationwide competition on Wednesday July 19, dubbed “The Literacy Challenge”, which seeks to promote and reward the versatility and intelligence of Junior High School (JHS) students.
The Literacy Challenge also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.
For this competition, contestants wrote an essay on the topic, “Write a letter to the President of Ghana, suggesting to him how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.”
The challenge is aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students; while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.
About the Literacy Challenge
The Literacy Challenge is aimed at recognizing all the valuable educational related works that are undertaken within schools and communities across Ghana by schools, students/pupils, parents, media houses, publishers, agencies, NGOs and other individuals or organizations.
There are three different levels of the competition. At the first level, participants took part in the essay competition.
At level two, the fifty participants who have been selected will be required to take an aptitude test. The number will further be reduced to ten for a quiz competition at the third level.
The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Bic, SlydePay, Cowbell and Milky Magic biscuits.
The final event, scheduled for October 28, 2017, will take place at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Acca.
The names of these students are below:
The Literacy Challenge 2017
Top 50 Essays
[*Names in random selection – not ranked. Final selection by Anis Haffar (GATE Institute, Accra)]
|Name
|Age
|School/Parent’s Name
|Contact
|City/Region
|1
|Samira Agongo
|
13
|Sarah LarbiObeng
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
|0244 660 089
|Accra, Gt. A
|2
|Asaam Val-Marconi
|Asaam Mariam
Sap’s School Limited
|0244 681 176
|Accra, Gt. A
|3
|Samuel OpokuBoakye-Yeboah
|15
|Boakye-Yeboah Samuel
KNUST Junior High
|0203 177 750
|Sunyani, B.A
|4
|Louisa Oduro-Koranteng
|13
|AmaOduro-Koranteng
AmoLarbi Joshua
|0554 935 500
0501 377 654
|Accra, Gt. A
Alsyd Academy
|5
|Peter AchuemiAchumboro
|14
|Ernestina Awobsa
Base Ordinance Depot Basic School
|0245 080 874 / 0505 628 759
|Accra, Gt. A
|6
|SaedaAgongo
|15
|Sarah LarbiObeng
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
|0244 660 089
|Accra, Gt. A
|7
|EwuraOtabil
|16
|Solidarity International School
|0270 022 550/ 0244 648 706 (Father)
|Accra, Gt. A
|8
|HamdiyaNyabu
|14
|Charles K. Nyabu
Little Flower School Complex
|0244 720 638 / 0200 959 478
|Tamale, N.R
|9
|Amanda MartekieDarpoh
|14
|Hagar Darpoh
Child of the Light School
|0542 861 415/ 0246 527 085
|Accra, Gt. A
|10
|LaurelleLaryea
|13
|Michael and Abigail Adjei
He Reigns Int. School
|0244 712 298/ 0202 055 005
|Accra, Gt. A
|11
|Gladys AyolaAkiwumi
|Madonna School
|0201 687967/ 0505 613 945
0506 813 031
|Koforidua, E.R
|12
|Abdul MaajidSufian
|Solidarity International School
|0249 937 530/ 0243 710 342
|Accra, Gt. A
|13
|Obey Gadelia
|Global Evangelical Church
|0208 236 680
|Accra, Gt. A
|14
|Aaron AmarhAshitey
|AmmishadaiAshitey
Saps School Ltd
|0244 630 678
|Accra, Gt. A
|15
|Hagar Abelumbolga
|Sacred Heart Junior High School
|0508 062 300
|Bolga, U.E
|16
|Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime
|Samuel SampanaNachinab
Ringway Estate Basic School
|0244 166 740/ 0504 166 740
|Accra, Gt. A
|17
|Priscilla Agyeiwa
|Abigail Somuah
Brentford Academy
|0240 945 417
|Koforidua, E.R
|18
|Araba NyarkoaAsihene
|Daniel J. Asihene
King Jesus School
|0543 996 453/ 0503 686 228
|Koforidua, E.R
|19
|Nicole Chinery
|NafiChinery
Sap’s School Ltd
|0249 163 135/ 0556 599 440
|Accra, Gt. A
|20
|Michael Sampana
|Gloria Nkrumah
Calvary Baptist Child Development Centre
|0501 421 709
|Aburi Akuapem, E.R
|21
|Maame Safoa Quashie
|Kofi AduQuarshie
Yahweh International School
|0208 859 460/ 0243 332 534
|Accra, Gt. A
|22
|HawaHarunaAttah
|Amponsah Daniel
Unique Child School
|0244 663 620
|Accra, Gt. A
|23
|JalomyKlu-Jackson
|Saka Awulley
Unique Child School
|0242 867 305
|Accra, Gt. A
|24
|Janet Esi Robertson
|Marc Robertson
|0267 043 457
|Accra, Gt. A
|25
|Abigail Obeng
|Rev. Nathan ObengAboagye
White Dove School Complex
|0243 170 443
|Accra, Gt. A
|26
|Lloyd Akresi
|G.K. Akresi
Acropolis Maranatha Academy
|0209 062 066/ 0200 138 250
0205 610 378
|Accra, Gt. A
|27
|Erica AsiOcansey
|Charlotte Anwah
Sap’s School
|0244 074 627
|Accra, Gt. A
|28
|Princess Stephanie Kayode
|Prince Maxwell Kayode
R.O.S.I.S Complex
|0244 218 781/ 0546 470 290
|Tema, Gt. A
|29
|Grace Ahadjie
|13
|Kay-Billie-Klaer International School
|0244 444 063 (Father)
|Accra, Gt. A
|30
|Godwin Ankomah
|16
|Doris Diaw
Solidarity International School
|0246 824 900
|Accra, Gt. A
|31
|KlenamAmeku
|Divine Ameku
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
|0277 409 142
|Accra, Gt. A
|32
|Peter Gablon
|David Gablon
Dansoman ‘5’ J.H.S
|0247 654 381
|Accra, Gt. A
|33
|Ethel-Mina Aryee
|Susana Aryee
Crown Prince Academy
|0243 237 427
|Accra, Gt. A
|34
|GeneviveBudu
|Barnabas Kwame Budu
Lighthouse Christian Mission School
|0266 361 785/ 0501 295 220
|Accra, Gt. A
|35
|NiiAryeeDromoAryee
|NaaAryee Theo Aryee
Vine Christian School
|0244 789 293/ 0504 789 293
0204 315 133
|Accra, Gt. A
|36
|NyameyeAwuramaAmpomaObeng-Akuamoah
|Pat Obeng-Akumoah
Kay-Billie-Klaer International School
|0204 001 444
|Accra, Gt. A
|37
|Joyce Avadane
|Regina Atudikor
Providence School
|0240 961 250
|Accra, Gt. A
|38
|Bright AtiwineAbabila
|Agnes A. Awekeya
University Practice South J.H.S A/B
|0244 095 047
|Accra, Gt. A
|39
|SuzanaSabbathinaMawulaweAwuramaDzietor
|Comfort Atteley
Kay-Billie-Klaer International School
|0248 049 991
|Accra, Gt. A
|40
|Jessica Nyade
|Akoto Samuel
Great Achievers Academy
|0246 480 645
|Somanya, Gt. A
|41
|Testimony M.K. Atsu
|Ethel NimaNyam-Atsu
Oxford Preparatory School
|0244 447 658
|Saltpond, C.R
|42
|Enyonam Sheena Aklabortu
|Solidarity International School
|0249 652 634/ 0277 776 998
|Accra, Gt. A
|43
|KrystynNaaAdotey Bruce
|Major Christine A. Oko
Christ the King International School
|0204 287 707
|Accra, Gt. A
|44
|MakafuiAdzoAgbelengor
|Victory Presbyterian Church School
|0208 154 529
|Accra, Gt. A
|45
|Patience Thompson
|Saka Awulley
Unique Child School
|0242 867 305
|Accra, Gt. A
|46
|Michelle Ayisi Mensah
|Evelyn Boatey
Christ the King International School
|0243 614 699/ 0571 360 575
|Accra, Gt. A
|47
|Miriam BinarachinWottuomo
|12
|Agdam International School
|0205 445 192/ 0208 380 408
|Wa, U.W
|49
|Konian Isaac
|KonlanSambian
Don-Ibu-International School
|0207 491 552/ 0242 801 132
|Wa, U.W
|50
|Jeffrey Lennox Dongyeru
|Peter NolascoDongyeru
Dan-Ibu International School
|0249 295 054
|Wa, U.W
