50 students picked for stage 2 of Citi FM’s Literacy challenge

Citi FM has released the first list of 50 students who made it to the next stage of the Literacy Challenge.

This will set the stage for the final level of the competition, where the eventual winner gets Ghc10,000. The fifty students are mostly from schools in the Greater Accra Region, and other parts of the country.

Each of the fifty students will receive a cash prize of Ghc500, a certificate of participation, and a medal.

Citi FMthe nationwide competition on Wednesday July 19, dubbed “The Literacy Challenge”, which seeks to promote and reward the versatility and intelligence of Junior High School (JHS) students.

The Literacy Challenge also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.

For this competition, contestants wrote an essay on the topic, “Write a letter to the President of Ghana, suggesting to him how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.”

The challenge is aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students; while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.

About the Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge is aimed at recognizing all the valuable educational related works that are undertaken within schools and communities across Ghana by schools, students/pupils, parents, media houses, publishers, agencies, NGOs and other individuals or organizations.

There are three different levels of the competition. At the first level, participants took part in the essay competition.

At level two, the fifty participants who have been selected will be required to take an aptitude test. The number will further be reduced to ten for a quiz competition at the third level.

The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Bic, SlydePay, Cowbell and Milky Magic biscuits.

The final event, scheduled for October 28, 2017, will take place at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Acca.

The names of these students are below:

The Literacy Challenge 2017

Top 50 Essays

[*Names in random selection – not ranked. Final selection by Anis Haffar (GATE Institute, Accra)]

Name Age School/Parent’s Name Contact City/Region 1 Samira Agongo 13 Sarah LarbiObeng

St. Paul’s Lutheran School 0244 660 089 Accra, Gt. A 2 Asaam Val-Marconi Asaam Mariam

Sap’s School Limited 0244 681 176 Accra, Gt. A 3 Samuel OpokuBoakye-Yeboah 15 Boakye-Yeboah Samuel KNUST Junior High 0203 177 750 Sunyani, B.A 4 Louisa Oduro-Koranteng 13 AmaOduro-Koranteng

AmoLarbi Joshua 0554 935 500

0501 377 654 Accra, Gt. A Alsyd Academy 5 Peter AchuemiAchumboro 14 Ernestina Awobsa

Base Ordinance Depot Basic School 0245 080 874 / 0505 628 759 Accra, Gt. A 6 SaedaAgongo 15 Sarah LarbiObeng

St. Paul’s Lutheran School 0244 660 089 Accra, Gt. A 7 EwuraOtabil 16 Solidarity International School 0270 022 550/ 0244 648 706 (Father) Accra, Gt. A 8 HamdiyaNyabu 14 Charles K. Nyabu

Little Flower School Complex 0244 720 638 / 0200 959 478 Tamale, N.R 9 Amanda MartekieDarpoh 14 Hagar Darpoh

Child of the Light School 0542 861 415/ 0246 527 085 Accra, Gt. A 10 LaurelleLaryea 13 Michael and Abigail Adjei

He Reigns Int. School 0244 712 298/ 0202 055 005 Accra, Gt. A 11 Gladys AyolaAkiwumi Madonna School 0201 687967/ 0505 613 945

0506 813 031 Koforidua, E.R 12 Abdul MaajidSufian Solidarity International School 0249 937 530/ 0243 710 342 Accra, Gt. A 13 Obey Gadelia Global Evangelical Church 0208 236 680 Accra, Gt. A 14 Aaron AmarhAshitey AmmishadaiAshitey

Saps School Ltd 0244 630 678 Accra, Gt. A 15 Hagar Abelumbolga Sacred Heart Junior High School 0508 062 300 Bolga, U.E 16 Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime Samuel SampanaNachinab

Ringway Estate Basic School 0244 166 740/ 0504 166 740 Accra, Gt. A Name Age School/Parent’s Name Contact City/Region 17 Priscilla Agyeiwa Abigail Somuah

Brentford Academy 0240 945 417 Koforidua, E.R 18 Araba NyarkoaAsihene Daniel J. Asihene

King Jesus School 0543 996 453/ 0503 686 228 Koforidua, E.R 19 Nicole Chinery NafiChinery

Sap’s School Ltd 0249 163 135/ 0556 599 440 Accra, Gt. A 20 Michael Sampana Gloria Nkrumah

Calvary Baptist Child Development Centre 0501 421 709 Aburi Akuapem, E.R 21 Maame Safoa Quashie Kofi AduQuarshie

Yahweh International School 0208 859 460/ 0243 332 534 Accra, Gt. A 22 HawaHarunaAttah Amponsah Daniel

Unique Child School 0244 663 620 Accra, Gt. A 23 JalomyKlu-Jackson Saka Awulley

Unique Child School 0242 867 305 Accra, Gt. A 24 Janet Esi Robertson Marc Robertson 0267 043 457 Accra, Gt. A 25 Abigail Obeng Rev. Nathan ObengAboagye

White Dove School Complex 0243 170 443 Accra, Gt. A 26 Lloyd Akresi G.K. Akresi

Acropolis Maranatha Academy 0209 062 066/ 0200 138 250

0205 610 378 Accra, Gt. A 27 Erica AsiOcansey Charlotte Anwah

Sap’s School 0244 074 627 Accra, Gt. A 28 Princess Stephanie Kayode Prince Maxwell Kayode

R.O.S.I.S Complex 0244 218 781/ 0546 470 290 Tema, Gt. A 29 Grace Ahadjie 13 Kay-Billie-Klaer International School 0244 444 063 (Father) Accra, Gt. A 30 Godwin Ankomah 16 Doris Diaw

Solidarity International School 0246 824 900 Accra, Gt. A 31 KlenamAmeku Divine Ameku

St. Paul’s Lutheran School 0277 409 142 Accra, Gt. A 32 Peter Gablon David Gablon

Dansoman ‘5’ J.H.S 0247 654 381 Accra, Gt. A 33 Ethel-Mina Aryee Susana Aryee

Crown Prince Academy 0243 237 427 Accra, Gt. A

34 GeneviveBudu Barnabas Kwame Budu

Lighthouse Christian Mission School 0266 361 785/ 0501 295 220 Accra, Gt. A 35 NiiAryeeDromoAryee NaaAryee Theo Aryee

Vine Christian School 0244 789 293/ 0504 789 293

0204 315 133 Accra, Gt. A Name Age School/Parent’s Name Contact City/Region 36 NyameyeAwuramaAmpomaObeng-Akuamoah Pat Obeng-Akumoah

Kay-Billie-Klaer International School 0204 001 444 Accra, Gt. A 37 Joyce Avadane Regina Atudikor

Providence School 0240 961 250 Accra, Gt. A 38 Bright AtiwineAbabila Agnes A. Awekeya

University Practice South J.H.S A/B 0244 095 047 Accra, Gt. A 39 SuzanaSabbathinaMawulaweAwuramaDzietor Comfort Atteley

Kay-Billie-Klaer International School 0248 049 991 Accra, Gt. A 40 Jessica Nyade Akoto Samuel

Great Achievers Academy 0246 480 645 Somanya, Gt. A 41 Testimony M.K. Atsu Ethel NimaNyam-Atsu

Oxford Preparatory School 0244 447 658 Saltpond, C.R 42 Enyonam Sheena Aklabortu Solidarity International School 0249 652 634/ 0277 776 998 Accra, Gt. A 43 KrystynNaaAdotey Bruce Major Christine A. Oko

Christ the King International School 0204 287 707 Accra, Gt. A 44 MakafuiAdzoAgbelengor Victory Presbyterian Church School 0208 154 529 Accra, Gt. A 45 Patience Thompson Saka Awulley

Unique Child School 0242 867 305 Accra, Gt. A 46 Michelle Ayisi Mensah Evelyn Boatey

Christ the King International School 0243 614 699/ 0571 360 575 Accra, Gt. A 47 Miriam BinarachinWottuomo 12 Agdam International School 0205 445 192/ 0208 380 408 Wa, U.W 49 Konian Isaac KonlanSambian

Don-Ibu-International School 0207 491 552/ 0242 801 132 Wa, U.W 50 Jeffrey Lennox Dongyeru Peter NolascoDongyeru

Dan-Ibu International School 0249 295 054 Wa, U.W

