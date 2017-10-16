GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

50 students picked for stage 2 of Citi FM’s Literacy challenge

Monday, October 16, 2017 11:39 am

literacy-challenge-launch-10

Citi FM has released the first list of 50 students who made it to the next stage of the Literacy Challenge.

This will set the stage for the final level of the competition, where the eventual winner gets Ghc10,000.  The fifty students are mostly from schools in the Greater Accra Region, and other parts of the country.

Each of the fifty students will receive a cash prize of Ghc500, a certificate of participation, and a medal.

Citi FM launched the nationwide competition on Wednesday July 19, dubbed “The Literacy Challenge”, which seeks to promote and reward the versatility and intelligence of Junior High School (JHS) students.

The Literacy Challenge also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.

For this competition, contestants wrote an essay on the topic,  “Write a letter to the President of Ghana, suggesting to him how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.”

The challenge is aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students; while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.

About the Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge is aimed at recognizing all the valuable educational related works that are undertaken within schools and communities across Ghana by schools, students/pupils, parents, media houses, publishers, agencies, NGOs and other individuals or organizations.

There are three different levels of the competition. At the first level, participants took part in the essay competition.

At level two, the fifty participants who have been selected will be required to take an aptitude test. The number will further be reduced to ten for a quiz competition at the third level.

The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Bic, SlydePay, Cowbell and Milky Magic biscuits.

The final event, scheduled for October 28, 2017, will take place at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Acca.

The names of these students are below:

The Literacy Challenge 2017

Top 50  Essays

[*Names in random selection – not ranked. Final selection by Anis Haffar (GATE Institute, Accra)]

Name Age School/Parent’s Name Contact City/Region
1 Samira Agongo  

13

 Sarah LarbiObeng
St. Paul’s Lutheran School		 0244 660 089 Accra, Gt. A
2 Asaam Val-Marconi Asaam Mariam
Sap’s School Limited		 0244 681 176 Accra, Gt. A
3 Samuel OpokuBoakye-Yeboah 15 Boakye-Yeboah Samuel

KNUST Junior High

 0203 177 750 Sunyani, B.A
4 Louisa Oduro-Koranteng 13 AmaOduro-Koranteng
AmoLarbi Joshua		 0554 935 500
0501 377 654		 Accra, Gt. A

Alsyd Academy
5 Peter AchuemiAchumboro 14 Ernestina Awobsa
Base Ordinance Depot Basic School		 0245 080 874 / 0505 628 759 Accra, Gt. A
6 SaedaAgongo 15 Sarah LarbiObeng
St. Paul’s Lutheran School		 0244 660 089 Accra, Gt. A
7 EwuraOtabil 16 Solidarity International School 0270 022 550/ 0244 648 706 (Father) Accra, Gt. A
8 HamdiyaNyabu 14 Charles K. Nyabu
Little Flower School Complex		 0244 720 638 / 0200 959 478 Tamale, N.R
9 Amanda MartekieDarpoh 14 Hagar Darpoh
Child of the Light School		 0542 861 415/ 0246 527 085 Accra, Gt. A
10 LaurelleLaryea 13 Michael and Abigail Adjei
He Reigns Int. School		 0244 712 298/ 0202 055 005 Accra, Gt. A
11 Gladys AyolaAkiwumi Madonna School 0201 687967/ 0505 613 945
0506 813 031		 Koforidua, E.R
12 Abdul MaajidSufian Solidarity International School 0249 937 530/ 0243 710 342 Accra, Gt. A
13 Obey Gadelia Global Evangelical Church 0208 236 680 Accra, Gt. A
14 Aaron AmarhAshitey AmmishadaiAshitey
Saps School Ltd		 0244 630 678 Accra, Gt. A
15 Hagar Abelumbolga Sacred Heart Junior High School 0508 062 300 Bolga, U.E
16 Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime Samuel SampanaNachinab
Ringway Estate Basic School		 0244 166 740/ 0504 166 740 Accra, Gt. A
Name Age School/Parent’s Name Contact City/Region
17 Priscilla Agyeiwa Abigail Somuah
Brentford Academy		 0240 945 417 Koforidua, E.R
18 Araba NyarkoaAsihene Daniel J. Asihene
King Jesus School		 0543 996 453/ 0503 686 228 Koforidua, E.R
19 Nicole Chinery NafiChinery
Sap’s School Ltd		 0249 163 135/ 0556 599 440 Accra, Gt. A
20 Michael Sampana Gloria Nkrumah
Calvary Baptist Child Development Centre		 0501 421 709 Aburi Akuapem, E.R
21 Maame Safoa Quashie Kofi AduQuarshie
Yahweh International School		 0208 859 460/ 0243 332 534 Accra, Gt. A
22 HawaHarunaAttah Amponsah Daniel
Unique Child School		 0244 663 620 Accra, Gt. A
23 JalomyKlu-Jackson Saka Awulley
Unique Child School		 0242 867 305 Accra, Gt. A
24 Janet Esi Robertson Marc Robertson 0267 043 457 Accra, Gt. A
25 Abigail Obeng Rev. Nathan ObengAboagye
White Dove School Complex		 0243 170 443 Accra, Gt. A
26 Lloyd Akresi G.K. Akresi
Acropolis Maranatha Academy		 0209 062 066/ 0200 138 250
0205 610 378		 Accra, Gt. A
27 Erica AsiOcansey Charlotte Anwah
Sap’s School		 0244 074 627 Accra, Gt. A
28 Princess Stephanie Kayode Prince Maxwell Kayode
R.O.S.I.S Complex		 0244 218 781/ 0546 470 290 Tema, Gt. A
29 Grace Ahadjie 13 Kay-Billie-Klaer International School 0244 444 063 (Father) Accra, Gt. A
30 Godwin Ankomah 16 Doris Diaw
Solidarity International School		 0246 824 900 Accra, Gt. A
31 KlenamAmeku Divine Ameku
St. Paul’s Lutheran School		 0277 409 142 Accra, Gt. A
32 Peter Gablon David Gablon
Dansoman ‘5’ J.H.S		 0247 654 381 Accra, Gt. A
33 Ethel-Mina Aryee Susana Aryee
Crown Prince Academy		 0243 237 427 Accra, Gt. A

 

34 GeneviveBudu Barnabas Kwame Budu
Lighthouse Christian Mission School		 0266 361 785/ 0501 295 220 Accra, Gt. A
35 NiiAryeeDromoAryee NaaAryee Theo Aryee
Vine Christian School		 0244 789 293/ 0504 789 293
0204 315 133		 Accra, Gt. A
Name Age School/Parent’s Name Contact City/Region
36 NyameyeAwuramaAmpomaObeng-Akuamoah Pat Obeng-Akumoah
Kay-Billie-Klaer International School		 0204 001 444 Accra, Gt. A
37 Joyce Avadane Regina Atudikor
Providence School		 0240 961 250 Accra, Gt. A
38 Bright AtiwineAbabila Agnes A. Awekeya
University Practice South J.H.S A/B		 0244 095 047 Accra, Gt. A
39 SuzanaSabbathinaMawulaweAwuramaDzietor Comfort Atteley
Kay-Billie-Klaer International School		 0248 049 991 Accra, Gt. A
40 Jessica Nyade Akoto Samuel
Great Achievers Academy		 0246  480 645 Somanya, Gt. A
41 Testimony M.K. Atsu Ethel NimaNyam-Atsu
Oxford Preparatory School		 0244 447 658 Saltpond, C.R
42 Enyonam Sheena Aklabortu Solidarity International School 0249 652 634/ 0277 776 998 Accra, Gt. A
43 KrystynNaaAdotey Bruce Major Christine A. Oko
Christ the King International School		 0204 287 707 Accra, Gt. A
44 MakafuiAdzoAgbelengor Victory Presbyterian Church School 0208 154 529 Accra, Gt. A
45 Patience Thompson Saka Awulley
Unique Child School		 0242 867 305 Accra, Gt. A
46 Michelle Ayisi Mensah Evelyn Boatey
Christ the King International School		 0243 614 699/ 0571 360 575 Accra, Gt. A
47 Miriam BinarachinWottuomo 12 Agdam International School 0205 445 192/ 0208 380 408 Wa, U.W
49 Konian Isaac KonlanSambian
Don-Ibu-International School		 0207 491 552/ 0242 801 132 Wa, U.W
50 Jeffrey Lennox Dongyeru Peter NolascoDongyeru
Dan-Ibu International School		 0249 295 054 Wa, U.W

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Tagged with:

© Copyright 2017 | citifmonline.com | All Rights Reserved.