Work on BRT dedicated lanes to start in November

The Ministry of Transport has said that the absence of dedicated lanes for the Aayalolo buses meant for the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system, should not stifle operations of the transport service.

The Sector Minister noted that, in November, work on dedicated lanes for the Aayalolo buses will begin, but in the meantime, the buses can use already existing roads with other vehicles.

The Quality Bus system (QBS), which is making use of the Aayalolo buses, was initially envisioned as part of a Bus Rapid Transport system, but the absence or lack of dedicated lanes meant it did not match up to that standard.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the bus terminal for Adenta-Accra corridor, the Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, said “the infrastructure may not be ready now, so we’re going to see how we can manage with the current situation while the road infrastructure is being put in place.”

“It is not a hindrance to us that we cannot put the bus to use. From the analysis I’m getting from the consultant, we can still put this terminal to use by letting the buses ply existing roads,” he added.

According to Mr. Asiamah, the bus terminal for Adenta-Accra corridor should be operational by the end of the month.

“The contractor is handing over the terminal to us at the end of the month… We’re hoping that at the end of the month, all the arrangements will be done in such a way that we’ll able to put them to use while we start the dedicated bus lane system.”

About the BRT

A BRT is a specialized bus-based mass transit system which uses dedicated lanes for fast movement within urban settlements.

In 2016 when Ghana’s BRT system began, operations were expected to be on Accra and Amasaman, Accra and Ofankor, Accra and Adentan, Accra and Tema and Accra and Kasoa routes.

Nigeria was the first country in Africa to introduce BRT in Lagos.

