Police to close specific roads for Ivorian President’s visit

The Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, will be closing some roads temporarily in Accra, in anticipation of the visit of Ivorian President, Alhassan Outtara, on Monday, October 16.

President Alhassan Outtara is expected to arrive in Ghana for bilateral discussions with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The roads to be affected by the closures are the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards the Central Business District, Liberation Road towards Central Business District, and the Atta Mills Highway from James Town towards Osu.

The roads will be closed from 11: 00 am and reopened after a scheduled ceremonial procession.

The police will be assisting motorists on alternative routes.

The visit by the Ivorian President comes barely a month after Ghana emerged victorious in a maritime dispute with Ivory Coast at the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in Germany.

The two countries have already accepted the decision of ITLOS, and have agreed to work towards implementing the ruling.

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana