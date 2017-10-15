Nana Addo joins Lawra for Kobineh festival climax [Photos]

President Nana Akufo-Addo is at Lawra in the Upper West Region, to partake in the climax of the annual Kobineh festival of the chiefs and people of the Lawra traditional area.

Naaa Abaifah Karbo, the Paramount Chief of the Lawra traditional area, and his sub-chiefs, were on hand to welcome the President.

The festival is celebrated to express gratitude to the gods and the ancestors of the Lawra traditional area in appreciation of a bumper harvest.

The 2017 celebration of the Kobineh festival marks the 41st of its kind. People from all walks of life, including persons from the Ivory Coast, make their way to the festival.

The Lawra constituency is currently in the governing New Patriotic Party’s hands after Anthony Karbo seized the opportunity presented to him by the division within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its traditional stronghold.

–

By: Latif Mahama/citifmonline.com/Ghana