‘I couldn’t use Man Utd tactics’ – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the Anfield club would not be allowed to play like Manchester United after their goalless draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool dominated for long spells but could not break United down, and Klopp said: “I’m sure if we played like this, you could not do this at Liverpool. Obviously for United it is OK.”

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said he lacked attacking options.

“I needed my bench, and I didn’t have a bench,” said the Portuguese.

Liverpool managed a first clean sheet in eight games yet were left frustrated by United at Anfield for the second successive season.

They peppered United, who had 38% possession, with 20 shots but have won just once in eight matches in all competitions and have drawn the last three.

Klopp said his side was unlucky not to beat their fierce rivals in what was another much hyped but low-key game between two of the most successful clubs in English football.

“It’s quite difficult when a top-class team like United has that defensive approach,” said the German.

“I think United came here for the point and they got it. We wanted three points and didn’t get it.

“We were dominant, it is a home game for us so we should be dominant. I am okay with the performance – it is not my job to judge the United performance.

“For me today, one team who can become champion this year was in our stadium and is not a world apart from us.

“It’s not that we are playing different planets and they are really good and we do not find the entrance to the stadium.”

‘Game of Chess’

Mourinho described the second half as a game of chess, adding: “But my opponent didn’t open the door for me to win the game.”

The United boss, who did not start Marcus Rashford as a result of a knock, defended his team’s tactics and said United came to win the match.

“I was waiting for Jurgen to change, I was waiting for him to go more attacking but he kept the three strong midfielders all the time where he was having control because I only had Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic.

“When I brought on Jesse Lingard and Rashford I was waiting for him to bring on Daniel Sturridge or Dominic Solanke.

“But he decided to change player by player and kept the strong midfield.

“That midfield today was stronger than my midfielder.”

–

Source: BBC