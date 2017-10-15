Former Afram Plains North MP, Aboagye Didieye dies

Emmanuel Aboagye Didieye

The Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North in the Eastern Region, Emmanuel Aboagye Didieye, has died.

The 41-year old former MP, died at the SSNIT hospital in Accra on Saturday night.

The late former MP, who lost the NDC primary for his constituency in 2015, had been battling a short illness.

He notably threatened legal action against the Electoral Commission over after his loss in the primary.

The then-incumbent MP, said the Electoral Commission’s handling of the voting process in the constituency was to blame for his defeat, thus his decision to resort to the court to challenge the election result.

Born on November 23, 1976, Emmanuel Didieye hailed from Bomasarefo in the Eastern Region.

among his educational achievements.

The late former MP had previously worked as an Ultra Sonographer with Adorn Clinic, Accra.

Emmanuel Didieye was married with one child.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana