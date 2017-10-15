4,000 nurses, midwives inducted in Northern Zone

File photo: Trainee nurses

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has inducted 4,000 nurse Assistants, nurses and midwives in the northern zone, who qualified into the nursing profession in the year 2016, to practice as professionals.

The 2017 induction ceremonies for the over 18,000 nurse Assistants, nurses and midwives who qualified in 2016 across the regions in Ghana have been zoned into four groups.

The group consisting of Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions, was conducted in Bolgatanga, the regional capital of the Upper East.

Inducting the nurses into the profession, the Registrar of the Council, Felix Nyante, urged them to abide by their job description, legal and ethical responsibilities.

The Registrar also urged them to use the laid down channels in addressing their grievances instead of resorting to demonstrations and strikes.

Dr. Vida Yakong, the Head of the Department of Midwifery at the University for Development Studies, expressed regret that in spite of the wealth of knowledge, skills and attitudes acquired by the nurses at the health training institutions, majority of them do not put them into use to help improve upon the health status of clients.

She attributed the problem to lack of equipment, supplies and heavy workload among others.

“Nurses dispense comfort, compassion and care without even a prescription. So you realize that it does not matter the type of qualification that you have, but what matters is that our main focus remains the same”, Dr Yakong said.

She said although the expectations of the profession were huge, nurses should let the core values of their profession, which calls for serving humanity to be their binding principle.

Source: GNA