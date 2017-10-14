Zylofon Media boss acquires private jet

The Chief Executive Officer of entertainment conglomerate, Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, has acquired a private jet, Citi Showbiz can say.

The CEO who posted pictures of the Gulfstream G650 ER jet on his Instagram page on October 5, 2017, expressed appreciation to God for granting his wish.

In one post he wrote: “covenant keeping God. His faithfulness is for evermore!”

Another post he put up reads: “….loading 98%. Great is thy faithfulness, oh God!”

“Weeping…may last for the night but, joy cometh in the morning. He truly makes ALL things beautiful in his own time. Too noisy in the presence of ma enem*ies though,” he added.

The jet which is estimated to cost about $66.5 million has the logo of Menzgold, another company own by Nana Appiah, embossed on it.

Meanwhile Head of Communications for Zylofon Media, Sammy Flex, disclosed to Dr. Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra that artistes signed onto the Zylofon Music record label and the entire Zylofon Media company, would benefit from the jet.

“Of course, if by God’s grace, we have acquired a jet then it means that it is good news for our artistes and the industry,” he quipped.

Zylofon Media has signed music artistes such as Kumi Guitar, Stonebwoy, Joyce Blessing, Obibini and Becca.

In the field of acting they have James Gardener, Toosweet Annan, Zynell Zuh, Benedicta Gafah and Bibi Bright as ambassadors.

They have also bought the franchise to the Ghana Movie Awards.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana