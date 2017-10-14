Peacekeeping troops still earn $35 daily, not less – GAF

Col Aggrey-Quarshie, Director of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces [Middle]

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied claims that troops undertaking peacekeeping missions are being underpaid.

In a statement copied to citifmonline.com, GAF said publications by the Daily Post Newspaper that suggested that troops were being paid $31.00 per day, instead of the promised $35.00 were false.

The newspaper earlier this week reported that, contrary to the government’s promise of paying the troops $35.00, it was paying the troops less.

The Armed Forces said the publication was in bad taste, and was with the intention of downplaying the efforts of the government in promoting the welfare of troops.

The statement, which was signed by Director of Public Relations, Co. E. Aggrey-Quarshie, maintained that the soldiers were being paid the promised $35.00 per day, and there was no intention of reducing the amount.

Nana Addo announces increase in peacekeepers’ allowances

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in March 2017, announced an increase in peacekeeping allowances from $31 to $35, which took retrospective effect from January 2017.

He made the announcement when he addressed an end-of-year get-together of the Ghana Armed Forces (WASSA).

NPP to review Army retirement age upwards

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), while in opposition announced plans to review the period before retirement for recruits, popularly referred to as “other ranks” in the Ghana Armed Forces, should they return to office after the December elections.

Currently, the recruits retire after 25 years, but the NPP believes a review is needed to give them more opportunities in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The Chairman of the party’s sub-committee on Defense and Interior at the time, and MP for Bimbila, Dominic Nitiwul, who’s now the Defense Minister, had indicated the NPP’s intent to extend the period before retirement by five years.

Read the full statement below:

FALSE SPECULATION ON PEACEKEEPING ALLOWANCE OF TROOPS

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has noted with concern a false publication in the Daily Post Newspaper on 12 October 2017 claiming that troops on UN peacekeeping operations are being paid $31.00 instead of the $35.00 promised by Government. GAF wishes to state categorically that this information is totally false and without any iota of truth. It is hereby reiterated that the approved rate of payment remains $35.00 per soldier per day without any intention of reducing it.

The negative comments being circulated with the intention of downplaying the efforts of Government in promoting troops welfare is considered to be in bad taste and the general public is hereby advised to disregard it.

SIGNED

E AGGREY-QUASHIE

Colonel

Director Public Relations

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana