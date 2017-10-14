Mob causes confusion after suspected murderer was granted bail

File photo

Proceedings at the Suhum Circuit Court came to a halt on Thursday, when families of two persons allegedly killed by a fetish priest/herbalist at Addo-Nkwanta, near Suhum, protested the bail granted to the accused, Solomon Adjorlolo.

Wailing, chanting and hurling of insults characterized the protest, which attracted a large crowd including family members of the deceased persons, and people from the affected community to the court premises. It took the police some time to bring the accused persons out of the Court premises.

The Court presided over by Ms Audrey Cocuvie-Tay, granted bail to the accused in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with three sureties to be justified, and is to re-appear on November 16.

Solomon Adjorlolo, pleaded not guilty to all eight counts of charges including killing two persons and running away, injuring another, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, deceiving a public officer among others.

The facts were that, on October 4, around 9.30pm, the suspect was driving from Koforidua to Suhum, and on reaching a section of the road, he diverted from his lane to the opposite side, and hit three persons who were at the time buying Indomie.

The deceased persons Emmanuel Manteaw, a level 200 student of the University of Education Winneba, and Kwame Asare, a nine-year old class three pupil, died on the spot, whiles Kwasi Awuah, a third person, in a critical condition was rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

According to the prosecution, Solomon Adjololo, fled the scene and tried to deceive the police by presenting another person to feign as if that person was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, but was found out upon police interrogation.

Five days later, Solomon Adjorlolo was arrested and was subsequently arraigned at the Suhum Circuit Court.

GNA