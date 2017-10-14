Ghana’s envoy to China urges citizens to be law abiding

Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to China, Dr. Charles Dwamena, has entreated Ghanaians living in China to go about their activities in that country mindful of the laws there.

According to him, this will enhance the roll-out of government’s vision to make sure all Ghanaians, both home and abroad, are well catered for.

Since his assumption of office, Dr. Dwamena has set about organizing Ghanaians in China and Hong Kong into communities with elected executives for each community.

Addressing the Ghanaian Community at a symposium and dinner organized for the Bejing and Hong Kong Communities and the Beijing Community, Dr. Dwamena indicated that, the doors of the embassy were wide open to Ghanaians in China.

Present at the event was the Director -General of Ghana’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID), ACP Bright Oduro.

On his part, he urged Ghanaians in these two countries and elsewhere to abide by the laws of those countries.

“If you don’t do what the laws want you to do, to have a peaceful stay in China or Hong Kong, but decide to do what their citizens do, and you fall into trouble, and you will burden yourself, family and the country as well.”

“If you are lucky, you will be brought home to face jail sentence, if not, the country’s laws will deal with you and no government or any person can intervene, because in these countries, laws are not anything to joke with” he emphasized.

The Embassy used the occasion to organize sports activities for the Communities; Beijing, Beijing Students & Embassy Staff, Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

The teams competed in soccer, lime and spoon, sack race, and tug of peace.

Beijing Community emerged as the winners with Hong Kong and Guangzhou following respectively. Each Community was presented with a trophy and cash as seed fund for the various groups.

By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana