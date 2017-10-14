EPL on Citi: Chelsea fall to Crystal Palace, Man City thrash Stoke

Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea

Crystal Palace secured an unlikely victory over champions Chelsea to register their first points and goals of the season.

Roy Hodgson’s men came into the clash with renewed hope, following the return of star man Wilfried Zaha, and his inclusion proved pivotal.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s own-goal gave the Eagles the lead before Tiemoue Bakayoko equalised for the visitors with a measured header.

But Zaha’s goal just before the half time interval ensured Hodgson’s men got their season up and running at long last.

Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City showed their attacking prowess as they thrashed Stoke at the Etihad Stadium.

Two goals from Gabriel Jesus, as well as strikes from Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva, blew the Potters away.

The victory leaves the Citizens two points clear at the top of the table, following Manchester United’s goalless draw against Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham collected their first Premier League victory at Wembley Stadium after edging past Bournemouth.

Christian Eriksen’s early second half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides as Mauricio Pochettino’s side shook off their unwanted record at the national stadium.

The win keeps Spurs within five points of leaders Manchester City.

Other results

Burnley 1-1 West Ham United

Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town

–

