Don’t ever marry – Bulldog tells Becca

Music talent manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, known in showbiz as Bulldog has asked songstress Becca not to get married.

According to him, men are not trustworthy and can easily topple Becca’s ambitions in life.

“As for me, I’ll not even advise her to get married – because men are bad. Oh yea. Me, I’m a bad husband but a good father. I put a lot of tears on my wife’s face,” he said.

He said this when Becca was asked by Doctor Cann on Happy FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ whether she felt bad for not being married.

After Becca had answered that she was not in haste to get married, Bulldog butted in to give the advice to the sultry singer.

Becca, whose ‘Unveiling’ album was launched few months ago, will be celebrating her 10thanniversary at the National Theatre on 21st October, 2017. This is to mark the successes she has chalked in her 10 years of music business.

Some artistes performing alongside Becca are Stonebwoy, Kumi Guitar, Kurl Songx, Kwami Eugene, Obibini, Joyce Blessing, MI among a lot of other top music acts in Ghana and Africa.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana