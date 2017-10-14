C/Region: Police assures ‘terrorized’ nurses of safety

dav

The Central Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, COP Rev Ampah Bennin, has assured nurses at the Cape Coast Metro Hospital of their safety, following reports of armed robbery attacks in and around the hospital.

He said the Regional Police Command will put in place pragmatic measures targeted at making the hospital and the rest of the Metropolis safe.

The assurance follows report of armed robbery attack on a nurse who was reporting for night duty on October 3, at the Cape Coast Metro Hospital at Bakaano, a suburb of Cape Coast.

Cape Coast nurses to quit night shifts for security reasons

The attack triggered a letter from the nurses at the maternity ward of the hospital, giving management of the facility a one-week ultimatum, ending on Friday, October 13, to beef up security in and around the facility, or they will quit night shifts.

COP Ampah Bennin, who was answering questions on security issues concerning the Central Region from journalists at a media familiarization at Elmina, touched on the subject.

The familiarization interaction also saw the Deputy Regional Commander, DCOP Adum-Twum Bediako, the Regional Public Affairs Director, ASP Irene Oppong, District Commanders and other officials interacting with journalists on security and other issues in the Region.

The Regional Commander has therefore urged nurses and management of the hospital, to cooperate with the police by offering leads that will help in arresting suspected criminals who have been terrorizing staff and clients of the hospital.

“We have increased the snap check to two; the nurses should go about their duties without fear, without any hindrance and we have increased the patrol on that road also – if they have the suspicion of anybody, they shouldn’t hesitate to inform us”.

On highway security, COP Ampah Bennin has hailed the success of the police in the region in establishing a regular, working night barriers on the Cape Coast-Accra highway that has helped in curbing armed attacks on the highway.

He has also announced the Command’s resolve to rid Cape Coast of criminals.

“Last Monday night, we mobilized about seventy men and conducted swoops at Idan, Ntsen, University of Cape Coast and other areas near the Cape Coast Castle; we have arrested eighteen suspects, and we have screened and profiled them, and today [ Friday], we put them before court – they have been remanded into prison custody.”

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana