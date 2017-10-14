Desperate to know if he likes you or not? In this article, Beauty and Tips uncovers the 15 signs a guy likes you.

Guys are from Mars, which makes it super hard for us to understand how they feel about us. They give us signs and signals, but they’re clearly for aliens only. What are we supposed to do when they invite us to a “playoff” game with the boys? What does that mean?

Guys are curious creatures. But what makes things harder is that the law of attraction is equally full of strange signs and signals. It’s impossible to understand how someone is feeling about us unless we know how to read the situation like a book. Does someone like us if they send us a wink emoji via text? Or are they just winking? And what does it mean when a guy sends us an aubergine emoji? WHAT DOES IT MEAN!?

If your heart is all a flutter and your brain is a total mess right now as you try to work out how he feels about you, here are 15 signs that a guy likes you.

He Puts You First

It’s the weekend, which means only one thing – sports with the lads for him. As usual, you’ll have to stay in and wait for him to text. If, however, he puts you first for once and asks what YOU want to do, it’s a strong sign that he’s into you. Guys don’t give up their weekends like this for just anybody. They’re always doing something, whether it’s watching sports, participating in sports, going to the pub or fixing something. So when he prioritises you and lets you plan a shared weekend together, you have to take this as one of major signs a guy likes you!

He Seems To Get Jealous

You bring up other guys in conversation and he suddenly goes quiet and irritable. Interesting.

He Asks If You Have A Boyfriend

Maybe he doesn’t ask it directly, but you know what he’s getting at. And any guy that tries to get a relationship status out of a girl is interested in her.

He Asks Questions

If a guy isn’t interested in you, he’s hardly going to ask you questions. He might ask you for the quickest way out of your house, but he won’t go personal. If he starts asking about your past and plans for the future, you know it’s one of signs a guy likes you.

He Remembers Stuff

So, you told him something a bit personal a few weeks ago. Maybe you told him how you hate your boss at work and wish you could work somewhere else. Perhaps you recounted a particular episode at work to your guy. As the weeks went by, you totally forgot about it. It was just something you said in the heat of the moment, and you were a bit tipsy. Then, a few weeks later, he brings it up.

“How’s things with your boss now?”

OW, A MAN WHO ACTUALLY REMEMBER STUFF.

Flabbergasted, all you can say is “fine.”

Wow. WOW.

Guys don’t always absorb stuff we say to them. Most of it goes in one ear and straight out of the other. If he remembers stuff? It’s a colossus sign that he likes you.

He’s Different Around You