11 critically injured in accident at Nankese near Koforidua

Eleven people are said to be in critical condition at the Suhum and Koforidua Government Hospitals, following an accident at Nankese, a village close to Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

A black Audi Q7 with registration number GG- 9931-15, while overtaking another vehicle after slight rain in the area, skidded and crashed into an Urvan Mini bus with registration number GB-4150- 12, pushing the bus off the road into the bush.

According to an eyewitness who happens to be one of the passengers on board the Koforidua-Asamankese bound vehicle, a fierce driving competition between some two cars on the same route caused the accident.

“We were on our from Koforidua to Asamankese when some two cars were overtaking each other, but I was not really looking ahead so all I heard were screams and then a huge bang; so some of us came out hurriedly and started helping those who got injured.”

She said five of the injured passengers have been sent to Suhum Hospital, whilst six others who were badly injured, were sent to the Koforidua Central Hospital.”

A timely intervention from the officers of the Regional Ambulance Service, saw the injured being conveyed to the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the District and Regional Police Command, is yet to brief the media on what might have caused the accident, as some officers who came to the scene declined commenting, stating they are about to commence investigations.

This incident happened in less than a week after five passengers lost their lives in another accident at Kyekyewere, a village close to Suhum.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana