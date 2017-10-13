Tigo’s Roshi Motman named CEO of merged Tigo & Airtel entity

CEO of Tigo , Roshi Motman.

MD of Tigo Roshi Motman has been named as the new CEO of merged telecommunication entities Airtel and Tigo.

The announcement follows the resignation of the MD of Airtel Lucy Quist early this week.

Citi Business News earlier reported that Madam Roshi Motman would be named as the MD of the new entity to be created following the merger of the two.

The National Communications Authority last week gave approval for the merger between the two entities subject to some conditions.

The appointment of Madam Roshi Motman was announced at a meeting this morning between management and staff of the two entities.

A statement from Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”), the parent company of mobile operator Tigo Ghana Limited, copied to Citi Business News stated that ‘shareholders have appointed Roshi Motman as CEO for the merged entity’.

The telecom operator also announced it has completed the merger with Bharti Airtel Limited (“Airtel”), the parent company of Airtel Ghana, to combine their operations in Ghana.

The successful closing will see both companies hold equal ownership and governance rights in the combined entity.

Citi Business News has gathered the official launch of the merged entity will come off on the 10th of November where a the new logo and name will be announced.

The Airtel – Tigo merged entity in Ghana will be the second largest mobile network operator in the country.

Tigo started operations in Ghana in 1992 as the first Mobile Network Operator.

It is part of Millicom International Cellular (MIC) which provides mobile, voice, data, cable television, broadband and financial services to over 50 million customers in 13 emerging markets in Africa and Latin America.

In Ghana, it was first launched under the brand name, Mobitel and in 2002 it was rebranded to Buzz.

This later changed to Tigo in 2006 to reflect the standard brand name within the Millicom Group.

Its current subscriber base is over 5 million subscribers.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana