PURC workers hold thanksgiving prayers over boss’ dismissal

Samuel Sarpong

The staff of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), earlier today [Friday], held a prayer session at the head office to thank God for the dismissal of the commission’s Executive Secretary, Samuel Sarpong.

According to them, the dismissal of Mr. Sarpong was an answer to their long offered prayers.

A letter from the Office of the President on Wednesday directed the PURC Executive Director, to vacate his post, and hand over by Friday, October 13, 2017.

Mr. Sarpong, who has been at the PURC since December 2012, was directed to handover to the senior-most director at the Commission, Ms. Mami Dufie Ofori.

Hours after his dismissal was announced, the Vice Chairman of the Workers’ Union, Israel Amenfia, told Richard Sky on Eyewitness News that, news of the dismissal was welcoming.

“It’s welcoming news to us. Once the president speaks, you have nothing to doubt. So we as a workers’ union will look at the way forward,” he said.

When Citi News’ Anas Seidu visited the Commission on Friday morning, the staff said they were excited over the development.

One of the workers told Citi News that, “This [Friday] morning, our resolve was to give thanks to God. Our slogan is, the Lord has spoken, so this morning our meeting was to give thanks to God for all he has done for us.”

“The feeling was like Wow, it has finally happened… Because we have been in this struggle since January trying to appeal to authorities to change the board and Executive Secretary for us, but it was delaying, and now it has happened.”

“This is good news to all of us. We know that it is what God can do this for us. We as a Commission, as staff, we happy that there is a change today, and we know that this will go a long way to bring sanity back to the office, and make PURC work again,” another worker said.

Ashanti Region PURC staff elated

Meanwhile, staff of the PURC in the Ashanti Region, have expressed their appreciation to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for the decision, and pledged to work in the interest of the public.

Prince Nana Yaw Kessie, the Public Relations and External Affairs Officer for the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions, in an interview with Citi News said the dismissal of Samuel Sarpong has brought great relief to all staff of the Commission.

“We assure him that the joy he has brought to us, we are going to replicate it to ensure that the good people of Ghana are okay and are being served well.”

He said the choice of the acting Executive Secretary is a “good choice” for the Commission.

He however called on the president to constitute a new board that will lead the strategic direction of the Commission.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana