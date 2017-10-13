Our boss’ dismissal welcoming news – PURC Staff

Staff of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), have welcomed news of the dismissal of Mr. Samuel Sarpong, the Commission’s Executive Secretary.

According to the Union, although they have no personal issues with Mr. Sarpong, they believe that his exit will spur the Commission on.

The Vice Chairman of the Workers’ Union, Israel Amenfia, PURC told Richard Sky on Eyewitness News that, Mr. Sarpong’s exit “it’s a welcoming news to us. Once the president speaks, you have nothing to doubt. So we as a workers’ union will look at the way forward.”

A letter from the Office of the President, signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President and addressed to Mr. Sarpong on Wednesday, asked him to vacate his post and hand over all documents to his successor, a staff of the Commission, Ms. Mami Dufie Ofori, latest by Friday, October 13, 2017.

“Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 11th February, 2013, appointing you as the Executive Secretrary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission that took effect from 10th December,2012. In accordance with paragraph 7 of the said Letter, your appointment is hereby terminated… [you are to] hand over your office to Ms. Mami Dufie Ofori and proceed to collect three (3) months’ salary in lieu of notice,” the letter said.

Mr. Samuel Sarpong’s tenure as Executive Secretary had been characterized by internal challenges from the staff of the Commission who accused him of superintending over financial malfeasance.

Israel Amenfia said, the workers believe that the new Executive Secretary, has the capability of leading them, arguing that they cannot be blamed for Mr. Sarpong’s dismissal.

“She is qualified to handle a position like this. She has been able to work with people in the energy sector. She is a people’s person so like any other professional in the institution, we as staff do not have any motive detrimental to the institution. Our entire grievances were made public. We are ready to work, we have even been working in the crisis situation, and we’ve been tolerant for over 9 months of the struggle so if something [like this] has happened, It is welcoming news to everybody.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana