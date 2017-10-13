Man 20, electrocuted at Bawdie

A 20-year-old aluminum fabrication apprentice, Isaac Togah, was electrocuted while working on an uncompleted storey building at Bawdie in the Wassa Amenfi East district.

The deceased, who sustained burns on his body was pronounced dead on arrival at the El-Shiva Hospital in Bawdie.

Chief Inspector Foster Berko, Bogoso Station Officer, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said on October 11, at about 1330 hours, the deceased and his master traveled from Wassa Akropong to fix glass windows at the top floor of an uncompleted story building that served as a guest house.

According to him, when they arrived, Togah’s master asked him to work on one side of the building, while he completed the other part.

Chief Inspector Berko said the deceased then went for an iron bar to enable him to execute the work properly, and in the process, he got electrocuted by the iron bar, which accidentally touched a high tension electric cable that was close to the uncompleted building they were working on.

The Station Officer said Togah was sent to the El-Shiva hospital after the incident, but he passed away shortly.

He said the body has been deposited at the same Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

Source: GNA