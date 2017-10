Iran nuclear deal: Trump vows not to sign off agreement

President Trump has condemned Iran as a fanatical regime and refused to continue certifying an international nuclear deal.

He said he was referring the deal to Congress and would consult allies on how to alter the deal.

He accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and said he would deny the regime “all paths to a nuclear weapon”.

International observers say Iran has been in full compliance with the 2015 deal freezing its nuclear programme.

Source: BBC