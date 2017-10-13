Health Service staff arrested for forgery

Two workers of the Ghana Health Service in the Volta Region have been picked up by the Police in Ho for forgery.

Bright Paul Yebbi, 32, a former National Service personnel, and Panidas Fordjour, 33, who were working in the Human Resource Department of the Service, allegedly forged the signature of Dr. Joseph Teye Nuertey, Regional Director of Health Services, on release letters for nurses and midwives involving GHC 1,440.00.

Nana Asomah Hinneh, Regional Police Commander, who briefed the media, said Yebbi admitted forging the signature of the Regional Director with the help of Fordjour to facilitate release of health workers from the region.

Their activities came to light when Dr. Nuertey denied appending his signature to release letters during the period of investigation.

–

Source: GNA