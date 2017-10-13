Gomoa Fetteh: 3 sustain gunshot wounds in land-guards’ attack

Three suspects have been arrested and handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), of the Ghana Police Service for their alleged involvement in an armed attack on the entourage of the Mankrado of Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region.

The three, whose names have been withheld, shot several times at seven men, including officials of the Chief of the area, Nana Yaw Kumedi II, and three surveyors who had been sent by the Chief to the Twidan Royal family land situated at Essien.

Three of the victims, Addo, Tetteh and Kwasi Kakraba, sustained various degrees of bullet injury, and have been admitted at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

A police source explained that, on Friday morning, the seven men were returning from the royal land after an official assignment there ordered by the Chief.

He said on their way back, twenty men on motorbikes, believed to be land guards, armed with AK 47 assault rifles and pump action guns, attacked them and fired at them indiscriminately.

When police arrived at the scene, the assailants had escaped, but three of them were later arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack.

The police collected from the scene nineteen empty shells of AK 47 assault rifles, and eight shells off BB cartridges which will be used in their investigations.

Calm has since been restored in the area.

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana