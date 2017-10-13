Fear of God the only cure for corruption – Pastor suggests

General Overseer of the Calvary Charismatic Center, Rev. Ransford Obeng

General Overseer of the Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC) in Kumasi, Reverend Ransford Obeng , has said the fear of God is the only antidote to eradicating corruption in the Ghanaian society.

Reverend Ransford Obeng believes people who are God-fearing will not engage in corrupt acts – a canker that has retarded Ghana’s development in many ways.

He maintained that, the CCC is thus leading the crusade by using events like the Spiritual Empowerment, to kelp transform Ghanaians to have the fear of God in them, in order for them to change some of their negative attitudes and contribute positively to Ghana’s development.

He spoke to Citi News at a news conference to announce the upcoming three-day encounter with President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries.

Posters of the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Fountain Gate Chapel, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, have flooded major streets as he visits the center for the second time to lead the Spiritual Empowerment which is being hosted by the CCC in Kumasi.

According to the host pastor, Reverend Obeng, the CCC has chosen Reverend Anaba for the programme because of his credibility, integrity and closeness to God.

He said Reverend Anaba also possesses the word of God that can equip attendees of the event to surmount every crisis of their lives in the future.

He indicated that “the only way we can root out corruption, is when men and women have the fear of God in their hearts, and that is why we have such programmes like this that if somebody comes even if he is a politician, he will be touched by God. You can’t say you are not corrupt until you have the opportunity to corrupt yourself and you don’t become corrupt. It’s like you can’t say you are not a thief if you have not been getting the opportunity to steal, if you have the opportunity to steal, and you don’t steal, you can say I am not a thief.”

Reverend Obeng advised politicians in the country to consider the plight of the individual Ghanaian and have mercy on them.

Commenting on the recent gas explosion that killed seven people and injured over 100 others at the Atomic junction in Accra, he urged businesses to heed to safety measures to avoid such disasters.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana