U-17 World Cup: Ghana thump India 4-0 to top Group A

Ghana’s Black Starlets proved too strong for hosts India, as they won 4-0 in the final Group A match of the ongoing U-17 World Cup tournament on Thursday.

The Starlets needed to win to be sure of a place in the second round, but their great start to the match was not rewarded with goals as their usual trait of wayward finishing kept appearing as the half wore on.

However, captain Eric Ayiah found his scoring boots and opened his account in the 43rd minute, with a shot he smashed into the roof of the net after a cross from the right was spilled by the Indian goalie.

Ayiah made it two for himself, and for Ghana in the 52nd minute, when he swept home a cross from the left wing from left-back Rashid Alhassan.

Paa Kwesi Fabin, Ghana coach, made some changes, and two of the players who were introduced, Richard Danso and Emmanuel Toku, grabbed the third and fourth goals respectively.

Danso was put through on goal, and he held his nerve to finish the chance, while Toku was alive to shot that went off the post, and he tucked home the rebound.

The Starlets made it to the second round of the tournament as Group A winners with 6 points, with Colombia and the USA finishing second and third respectively also on 6 points.

Colombia got second place due to their superior head-to-head record against the USA, after they tied even on goals scored and goals difference.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana