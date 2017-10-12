Samira donates medical supplies to Tamale Teaching Hospital

Ghana’s Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has donated a large consignment of surgical equipment and medical supplies to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) worth over $60,000.

These include boxes of canolas, disinfectants, monitors, catheter, boxes of NG tubes, suction device, syringe pump, pulse oximeter and minor surgical and OPD equipment.

The donation was done through her benevolent organization called Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project.

Hajia Samira Bawumia in a brief speech said the TTH is dear to her heart, hence the donation.

The Second Lady reiterated the commitment of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s administration to improve the country’s health sector.

The TTH acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Z. Kolbilla, extolled the Second Lady for placing premium on the major health referral facility, serving Northern Ghana and beyond.

Dr. Kolbilla appealed to government to fix the hospital’s myriad of challenges including staff accommodation and hostels for patients’ relatives.

He bemoaned the hospital’s broken down oxygen plant leading to the erratic supply of medical oxygen to patients. He also raised concern about infrequent water supply and shortages of basic consumables.

Dr. Z. Kobila exposed some selfish staff who illegally extort monies from patients and called for a stop to such inhumane practice.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed, on behalf of the chiefs and people thanked the Second Lady for her kind gesture.

He admonished her to do more since she has the hospital at heart. Salifu Sa-eed urged management and staff to improve their cordial relations.

Donations to basic schools in Tamale

Hajia Samira Bawumia earlier donated library books to three selected schools within the Tamale Metropolitan Area.

She symbolically handed the donation over to the school heads at the Zogbeli Block ‘A’ cluster of schools.

The second Lady impressed upon the pupils to read wide and work hard to attain higher academic laurels.

She cautioned the school heads against diverting the books for their personal gains, and promised to sustain the donation to promote literacy and as well overturn the falling standard of education in the area.

One of the school heads of the beneficiary schools, Madam Henrietta Yaro, on behalf of her colleagues, commended the Second Lady for the support.

They promised to put the books to good use as they are needed to improve pupils’ reading skills.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana